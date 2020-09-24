ALICE COOPER Launches New Line Of Hot Sauce; Available In Three Shocking Flavors

Alice Cooper is gearing up to bring you a different type of release this fall... something a little spicy. The Godfather of Shock Rock announced today his new line of Hot Sauce - available in three shocking flavors based on his hit songs “Welcome To My Nightmare”, “No More Mr. Nice Guy”, and “Poison”. All three hot sauces can be found at select stores and online globally at UnitedSauces.com.

“In general I don’t believe food should be painful. But in the case of my hot sauces it is PAIN, PLEASURE, PAIN, PLEASURE! Just repeat until satisfied!” - Alice Cooper

Welcome To My Nightmare (Mild) - The great taste of the medium heat of Serrano chiles with an early flavor of lime. But don’t let it scare you, this robust flavor of garlic and a hint of cumin will have you feeling right at home with this Southwestern sauce.

No More Mr. Nice Guy (Medium) - I used to be such a sweet, sweet thing… ’til I got a hold of this sauce. Aged Red Habanero Peppers create a balance of heat and flavor so good it’s obscene! Make no mistake, with a few drops of this you’ll be swinging back at the good Reverend.

Poison (Reaper Hot) - Your mouth, so hot. The intense heat of this sauce will put you in Alice’s straight jacket. Your senses will tell you to sop when you feel the Reaper chiles running through your veins with… Poison!