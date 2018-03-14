ALICE COOPER, METALLICA, OZZY OSBOURNE, MÖTLEY CRÜE, FREDDIE MERCURY And Others Immortalized In New Line Of Comic Books

Portland's TidalWave Comics will immortalize Alice Cooper, Ozzy Osbourne, late Queen frontman Freddie Mercury and others in a new line of comic books.

CaliforniaRocker.com reports that TidalWave Comics has teamed with Ingram Content Group to produce the rocker books with vibrant colors and cardstock covers printed on demand. Others getting the comic book treatment include The Beatles, Led Zeppelin, Pink Floyd, Metallica, Jon Bon Jovi, and Mötley Crüe.

TidalWave is known for its stories about the lives of politicians, actors, and celebrities. For the musician series, TidalWave writer Michael Frizell has researched the lives of the musicians for the publisher.

“I like writing for TidalWave because they allow me wide latitude with artistic expression,” Frizell said. “At their core, the comic books tell true stories. True stories are always more interesting than fiction.”

The biography comic enables TidalWave’s writers to cover the history of those in the news and also explore the moments that helped make them who they became.

