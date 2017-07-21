ALICE COOPER - New Teaser Video Posted For Upcoming Paranormal Album

Alice Cooper’s new album, Paranormal, will be released on July 28th via earMUSIC. A new teaser video can be seen below:

Paranormal was produced by long-time collaborator Bob Ezrin (Pink Floyd, Deep Purple). In addition to the new studio album and the two new recordings from the original Alice Cooper band, fans will receive a bonus of 6 live tracks recorded at one of Cooper's 2016 shows in Columbus, OH.

Tracklisting:

"Paranormal"

"Dead Flies"

"Fireball"

"Paranoiac Personality"

"Fallen In Love"

"Dynamite Road"

"Private Public Breakdown"

"Holy Water"

"Rats"

"The Sound Of A"

Studio recordings with the original Alice Cooper band:

"Genuine American Girl"

"You And All Of Your Friends"

Live in Columbus, Ohio, May 6th, 2016 with the current Alice Cooper band:

"No More Mr. Nice Guy"

"Under My Wheels"

"Billion Dollar Babies"

"Feed My Frankenstein"

"Only Women Bleed"

"School’s Out"

"Paranormal" lyric video:

"Paranoiac Personality”:

Alice Cooper’s Welcome To My Nightmare Special Edition DVD will be released on September 8th via Eagle Rock Entertainment. The DVD features the 1975 TV special Alice Cooper: The Nightmare, now available on DVD for the first time, along with the 1976 Welcome To My Nightmare concert film.

Aired on ABC in the US, Alice Cooper: The Nightmare showcases every song from the legendary Welcome To My Nightmare album, which had just been released at the time. With Cooper taking on the role of Steven, and Vincent Price serving as The Spirit Of The Nightmare, this special was a unique introduction to his new album, drawing fans even further into the dark fantasy.

Melding horror, theater, and rock music, Alice Cooper’s Welcome To My Nightmare was a stage show the likes of which was never seen before. Hits and classics songs like “School’s Out”, “Only Women Bleed”, “Billion Dollar Babies”, “Welcome To My Nightmare”, “No More Mr. Nice Guy”, “I’m Eighteen”, and “Department Of Youth” were backdropped with giant spiders, skeletons, a cyclops, and the voice of horror royalty Vincent Price. This groundbreaking theatrical presentation scintillated, horrified, and thrilled audiences, delivering an experience unlike any concerts at the time. He truly brought spectators into a living (or unliving) nightmare, and they loved every minute of it.

The combination of the Welcome To My Nightmare concert film and Alice Cooper: The Nightmare TV special demonstrates the true genius of Alice Cooper. He is beyond music, and beyond horror – Alice Cooper is an experience, who continues to frighten and thrill audiences to this day.

Tracklisting

Welcome To My Nightmare:

“The Awakening”

“Welcome To My Nightmare”

“Years Ago”

“No More Mr. Nice Guy”

“I’m Eighteen”

“Some Folks”

“Cold Ethyl”

“Only Women Bleed”

“Billion Dollar Babies”

“Devil’s Food”

“The Black Widow”

“Steven”

“Escape”

“School’s Out”

“Department Of Youth”

The Nightmare:

“Welcome To My Nightmare”

“Devil’s Food”

“Some Folks”

“Only Women Bleed”

“Cold Ethyl”

“The Black Widow”

“Years Ago”

“Department Of Youth”

“Years Ago” (Reprise)

“Steven”

“The Awakening”

“Ballad Of Dwight Fry”

“Escape”

“The Awakening” (Reprise)

Alice Cooper's tour dates are listed below:

August (with Deep Purple, Edgar Winter)

12 - Las Vegas, NV - The Chelsea at The Cosmopolitan

13 - Los Angeles, CA - The Greek Theatre

15 - Phoenix, AZ - Ak-Chin Pavilion

16 - Albuquerque, NM - Isleta Amphitheater

18 - The Woodlands, TX - Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

19 - Dallas, TX - Starplex Pavilion

21 - Atlanta, GA - Chastain Park Amphitheatre

23 - Bristow, VA - Jiffy Lube Live

24 - Camden, NJ - BB&T Pavilion

26 - Wantagh, NY - Nikon at Jones Beach Theater

27 - Boston, MA - Xfinity Center

28 - Holmdel, NJ - PNC Bank Arts Center

30 - Indianapolis, IN - Klipsch Amphitheater

September (with Deep Purple, Edgar Winter)

1 - Pittsburgh, PA - KeyBank Pavilion

2 - Toronto, ON - Budweiser Stage

3 - Clarkston, MI - DTE Energy Music Theatre

6 - Chicago, IL - Tinley Park

8 - St. Louis, MO - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

9 - Cuyahoga Falls, OH - Blossom Music Center

10 - Cincinnati, OH - Riverbend Music Center

On May 14th, following Alice Cooper’s customary execution via guillotine on stage at his Nashville concert, fans were treated to something rarely seen since 1973. The stage went dark and original band members, bassist Dennis Dunaway, guitarist Michael Bruce and drummer Neal Smith reunited to perform a five song mini-set of their classic hits with Alice.

This followed the recent announcement that the forthcoming Paranormal will include two new recordings written and recorded by the original lineup (“Genuine American Girl and “You And All Of Your Friends”).

Now, Alice announces that the three members of the original Alice Cooper band will join him on tour in the UK, returning to these shores 46 years after they first shocked and enthralled us on their historic 1971 tour.

In Nashville, they were joined by current band member Ryan Roxie filling in for the late Glen Buxton on guitar. The band ripped through “I’m 18”, “No More Mr Nice Guy”, “Muscle of Love”, “Billion Dollar Babies” and then closed with “School’s Out”, bringing back current band members drummer Glen Sobel, bassist Chuck Garric, and guitarists Nita Strauss and Tommy Henriksen for a grand finale.

And they enjoyed it so much that they decided to bring the show to the UK.

Alice says, “When the original band broke up in 1975, there was no bad blood. There were no lawsuits - we had just burned out the creative process. We had gone to high school together and had recorded something like five Platinum albums in a row. We were never out of sight of each other for 10 years. Everybody just went their own way. Neal, Dennis and I always stayed in touch. Mike disappeared for a while and Glen Buxton passed away in 1997, which was a big blow.

“But last year Neal called me up and said, ‘I have a couple of songs.’ I said great, bring ‘em over. Then he said Mike was stopping by, so I had them come to my house and we just worked on a few things for a week. Then Dennis called up and said, I got a couple songs. So, I thought, hey let’s do this! When you listen to the record, it just fits right in.”

The next logical step is to rekindle their friendship, doing what they do best - performing as one the greatest live rock bands in history.

Alice Cooper (with The Mission and The Tubes):

November

11 - Leeds, UK - First Direct Arena

12 - Glasgow, UK - The SSE Hydro

14 - Birmingham, UK - Barclaycard Arena

15 - Manchester, UK - Manchester Arena

16 - London, UK - The SSE Arena, Wembley

Tickets at this location.

Alice is offering several VIP packages at here, including meet and greet and a backstage tour. AEG Live are offering pre-show packages, available here.