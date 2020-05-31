ALICE COOPER - "Once You Do Get A Hit, Then The Work Starts"

Alice Cooper recently spoke with Keith Roth of SiriusXM. In the video below, dubbed Alice Cooper's Advice To Young Bands, the hard rocker explains how he's been keeping up his solid work ethic after all these years (and especially during quarantine).

Alice Cooper recently released his new single and video for ”Don't Give Up”, produced by Bob Ezrin (Pink Floyd, KISS).

Says Alice: "'Don't Give Up' is a song about what we’ve all been going through right now and about keeping our heads up and fighting back together. This video wouldn’t have been possible without you - and who knows, you might be in it! And whatever you do - 'Don't Give Up'."

A strictly limited 7" vinyl picture disc will be released on August 14 via earMUSIC.