ALICE COOPER Premiers New Lyric Video For "Elected"

Alice Cooper has released a new lyric video for "Elected". Check it out below, and download/stream the track here.

"I can do nothing as well as they can do nothing" says Alice. "I have absolutely no idea what to do."

Support Alice with the official 2020 Alice Cooper For President merchandise line, here.

On Wednesday, October 21 from 7 - 8 PM (EDT), Alice Cooper will host Spooky Story Time With Alice Cooper.

"It will come as no surprise to you that I’m a big fan of Halloween, so let’s suit up and make this a Spooky Story Time to remember," states the architect of shock rock.

Tickets, priced at $137 each, are on sale now at this location.

"As a heads up, my experience will be streamed live and recorded for more fans to watch both on Airbnb.com and on YouTube, so if you book to join me, you'll also get to be part of the stream and recording," says Alice.

"Love a good scare? Me too. With Halloween all but canceled, we’ll have to take our penchant for terror to the scariest place I know – the internet. Join me for a spooky story session to celebrate the season. We’ll read about spiders and spirits, goblins and ghosts and monsters and mutants – all of my favorite things, really. And we’ll do it in full costume. It’ll be a scary good time."

(Suitable for children ages 6+ with an appetite for fright.)

This Halloween, transform your pumpkin with the new Alice Cooper stencil kit featuring Alice’s Eyes for beginners and a full-on depiction of Uncle Alice for those masterful minions. Download your free stencils here. Print them out, trace and make your incision. And don’t forget to tag @AliceCooper for a chance have your work shared!