ALICE COOPER Premiers "The Sound Of A" Music Video; Named "Best International Artist" At 19th Annual SSE Scottish Music Awards

Today sees the official premiere for Alice Cooper's music video for "The Sound of A".

The song has a special meaning; it is, in fact, the first song that Alice Cooper wrote entirely on his own back in 1967. The song was forgotten until Dennis Dunaway, the bass player of the original Alice Cooper Band, rediscovered it and played it to Alice, suggesting he consider it for his new album. What a discovery - with its psychedelic sound, swirling guitars, and the mysterious Hammond organ, it is one of the most hypnotic songs on Paranormal.

Watch the video below (restricted to certain territories):

"The Sound of A" is going to be released on February 23rd, only a few days after Alice Cooper's birthday. In addition to the title track, the single - available as limited edition CD single, 10" white vinyl - includes four previously unreleased live songs recorded in Columbus, Ohio, on May 6th.

Earlier this December, Alice was awarded with the Best International Artist prize at the 19th Annual SSE Scottish Music Awards. The event is held in Glasgow every year and raises funds for the Nordoff Robbins Scotland music charity - only this year, over £148,000 were collected for the music therapy activities.

In July 2017, Cooper released Paranormal, his first studio album in six years. Produced by Bob Ezrin, it was immediately saluted as a classic album, thanks to collaborations with iconic guests such as ZZ Top's Billy Gibbons, U2's Larry Mullen, Jr., and Deep Purple's Roger Glover.

The album charted at #4 in the German and Australian official album charts, #6 in the UK and in Sweden and overall, it reached the highest chart positions for Cooper in several decades.

Cooper just finished a hugely successful world-wide tour, with over 100 shows played in all five continents. Alice even found the pleasure to reunite with the original Alice Cooper band: Dennis Dunaway, Neal Smith, and Michael Bruce during various shows in the US and UK. The Alice Cooper band split in 1974, after releasing some of the most iconic rock albums of all time. After the band's split, Alice went on to continued success as a solo artist.

"The Sound Of A" CD tracklisting:

"The Sound Of A"

"The Black Widow" (Live)*

"Public Animal #9" (Live)*

"Is It My Body" (Live)*

"Cold Ethyl" (Live)*

10" vinyl tracklisting:

Side A:

"The Sound Of A"

"The Black Widow" (Live)

Side B:

"Public Animal #9" (Live)

"Is It My Body" (Live)

"Cold Ethyl" (Live)

"The Sound Of A" is taken from the studio album Paranormal. All other songs* are previously unreleased and recorded live in Columbus, OH, May 6th, 2016.