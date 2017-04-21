ALICE COOPER Recounts Holding .38 Revolver On ELVIS PRESLEY - “The Little Devil On My Shoulder Said ‘Shoot Him’”

In an interview with The Clarion-Ledger Alice Cooper recalls the time he held a loaded .38 revolver on Elvis Presley.

“The little devil on my shoulder said, ‘Shoot him. What a great story. Don’t kill him, just shoot him’.”

The king of shock shooting the king of rock 'n roll in 1971 would have, no doubt, made international headlines. But seconds later, Cooper said, he found himself on the floor in Elvis’ hotel suite kitchen, the gun knocked far away and Elvis saying, “That’s how you take a gun out of somebody’s hand.”

Cooper recounted this first meeting with Elvis during an interview with The Clarion-Ledger about his upcoming shows in Tupelo - Elvis’ birthplace - and Biloxi. Cooper recalled pantomiming Elvis in front of a mirror years before he joined a rock band and says Presley was a musical and theatrical influence, as were the many Southern blues musicians who influenced other top rock acts of the 1960s and ‘70s.

“I had a great relationship with Elvis,” Cooper said.

Alice Cooper will tour Australia in October to mark the 40th anniversary of his first tour down under. Alice will be joined on the tour by special guest Ace Frehley, the former KISS guitarist, reports NEWS.com.au.

This will be Alice Cooper’s 13th Australian tour. He will play Perth Arena on October 17th, Thebarton Theatre in Adelaide on October 19th, Margaret Court Arena in Melbourne on October 20th, Hordern Pavilion in Sydney on October 21st, AIS Arena in Canberra on October 23rd, Newcastle Entertainment Centre on October 24th and Brisbane Convention Centre on October 25th. Tickets go on sale April 28th.

Alice Cooper performs tonight, Friday, April 21st, at Beau Rivage Theatre in Biloxi, MS. Find his full live itinerary at this location.