ALICE COOPER Reveals His Worst Experience On Drugs - "I Woke Up At 3am And There Were 40 Bodies Lying Around Me..."

Shock Rock legend Alice Cooper is featured in a Metal Hammer Q&A, which was published in issue #322. Following is an excerpt.

Q: What’s been your worst experience on drugs?

Cooper: "I was at a party in Detroit when THC was a big deal and everybody took these capsules of really uncut, strong stuff, so everyone passed out. I woke up at 3am and there were 40 bodies lying around me, it looked like Jonestown. I thought everybody was dead except me! It was the middle of winter, so I walked out in the snow for about two miles with just a shirt on to get myself back to being human again. By the time I got back, people were just starting to wake up. It was really terrifying!"

Q: When was the first time you felt like a rock star?

Cooper: "When you get on stage, you’re not yourself anymore and you suddenly become a different character. When I developed the Alice character, people stopped me and said, ‘You’re that guy with the make-up and the snake! Can I get your picture?’ People think it must get really old for me but I worry about the day when they don’t want my picture."

Q: What’s your favourite song in your setlist?

Cooper: "'Poison' is one of my favourite songs because people react to the scary songs or the anthems, but when you bring out 'Poison', which is fairly erotic, it’s a total turnaround for Alice Cooper."

Cooper recently guested on 102.9 The Hog to discuss his new single, "Don't Give Up". He also offered his thoughts on the COVID-19 pandemic and reveals how it has affected his tour schedule.

Cooper: "It's so unusual for us to have more than two weeks off. I think we canceled over 120 shows. We were in Europe at the time, and they said, 'You have 24 hours to get out of Germany before we close the borders.' And I said, 'Well, I don't wanna be stuck here for three weeks.' So we got out of there. I expected this thing to go maybe a month or two months. I had no idea that it was gonna go into next year, so everybody gets sort of like a forced vacation right now, and for me, it's kind of nice. I'm here at home with all my family, and all the kids are here. My daughter is expecting a baby in July - our fourth grandchild. So it's kind of nice to be off, but we can't wait to get back on the road again."

Says Alice: "'Don't Give Up' is a song about what we’ve all been going through right now and about keeping our heads up and fighting back together. This video wouldn’t have been possible without you - and who knows, you might be in it! And whatever you do - 'Don't Give Up'."

A strictly limited 7" vinyl picture disc will be released on August 14 via earMUSIC.