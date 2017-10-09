ALICE COOPER's Glen Sobel, GENE HOGLAN – Clips From La Rioja Drum Festival Streaming

The 13th annual La Rioja Drum Festival took part on September 29th and 30th in La Rioja, Spain. Featured drummers included Gene Hoglan (Death, Strapping Young Lad, Testament, Dethklok, Fear Factory, Dark Angel), Glen Sobel (Alice Cooper, Richie Sambora, Tony Macalpine, Impellitteri, Sixx: A.M.) and Dom Famularo (drumming's global ambassador). A host of well-known Spanish drummers rounded out the lineup that included daytime master classes and a late night concert that ended at 2AM.

Hoglan was seen this last week as guest drummer on Late Night With Seth Myers on NBC.

Sobel is in the middle of a world tour with Alice Cooper with stops coming up at Japan's Loud Park music festival, Australia, and New Zealand.

Video clips of Hoglan and Sobel can be seen below: