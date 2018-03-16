ALICE COOPER - Video Trailer Launched For NBC's Jesus Christ Superstar Live!

From executive producers Andrew Lloyd Webber, Tim Rice, Marc Platt, Craig Zadan and Neil Meron comes NBC's next live musical spectacular, the groundbreaking rock opera Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert, starring John Legend, Alice Cooper and Sara Bareilles. A video trailer, as well as a chat with the cast, can be found below.

Set during the final week of Jesus' life, the story is told from the perspective of infamous betrayer Judas Iscariot. As more and more followers flock to Jesus, Judas grows concerned that Jesus is becoming arrogant and losing sight of his principles. So when Jesus attacks the money changers in a temple, Judas finally turns on his teacher, setting both on a path to tragedy. Originally conceived as a concept album that hit #1 on the Billboard charts, the show eventually made its way to the stage in 1971 and garnered five Tony nominations in addition to winning a Drama Desk Award for Andrew Lloyd Webber. Now this globally celebrated classic comes to NBC in 2018 for a one-of-a-kind live staging on Easter Sunday that's sure to amaze with jaw-dropping spectacle and an all-star cast of beloved recording artists.

The 3-hour live event airs on NBC on Easter Sunday, April 1st.