ALICE IN CHAINS Announce Canadian Tour, Additional US Dates
January 28, 2019, an hour ago
Alice In Chains have announced a Canadian tour in support of their Grammy nominated album, Rainier Fog (BMG), set to kick off April 10th at the Queen Elizabeth Theatre in Vancouver, BC. The itinerary, which also includes new US dates, can be found below. (see itinerary below, which includes select U.S. dates).
The tour will see the multi-platinum-selling band playing a mix of classic tracks and new songs from “Best Rock Album” nominee, Rainier Fog, which hit #1 across Billboard’s Rock, Alternative and Hard Music Charts and #1 on the iTunes Rock Album Chart. The Grammy nomination is the band’s 9th.
The group (vocalist-guitarist Jerry Cantrell, vocalist-guitarist William DuVall, drummer Sean Kinneyand bassist Mike Inez) recently announced plans for a multi-episodic series of videos based on a story they introduced with “The One You Know”, a clip directed by Adam Mason. They furthered the storyline with “Never Fade”, with more Mason-directed clips on the way. Watch the two videos below.
Tour dates:
April
10 Vancouver, BC - Queen Elizabeth Theatre
12 Calgary, AB - Grey Eagle Events Center
13 Edmonton, AB - Edmonton Expo Centre
15 Saskatoon, SK - TCU Place
17 Winnipeg, MA - Burton Cummings Theatre
19 Minneapolis, MN -The Armory
20 Milwaukee, WI - Eagles Ballroom
21 Peoria, IL - Peoria Civic Center
23 London, ON - Budweiser Gardens
24 Hamilton, ON - FirstOntario Concert Hall
25 Rama, ON - Rama Casino
27 Montreal, QC - Mtelus
28 Quebec City, QC - Le Capitole
(Photo - Scott Dachroeden)