ALICE IN CHAINS Announce Canadian Tour, Additional US Dates

January 28, 2019, an hour ago

news hard rock alice in chains

ALICE IN CHAINS Announce Canadian Tour, Additional US Dates

Alice In Chains have announced a Canadian tour in support of their Grammy nominated album, Rainier Fog (BMG), set to kick off April 10th at the Queen Elizabeth Theatre in Vancouver, BC. The itinerary, which also includes new US dates, can be found below. (see itinerary below, which includes select U.S. dates).

The tour will see the multi-platinum-selling band playing a mix of classic tracks and new songs from “Best Rock Album” nominee, Rainier Fog, which hit #1 across Billboard’s Rock, Alternative and Hard Music Charts and #1 on the iTunes Rock Album Chart. The Grammy nomination is the band’s 9th.

The group (vocalist-guitarist Jerry Cantrell, vocalist-guitarist William DuVall, drummer Sean Kinneyand bassist Mike Inez) recently announced plans for a multi-episodic series of videos based on a story they introduced with “The One You Know”, a clip directed by Adam Mason. They furthered the storyline with “Never Fade”, with more Mason-directed clips on the way. Watch the two videos below.

Tour dates:

April
10     Vancouver, BC - Queen Elizabeth Theatre
12     Calgary, AB - Grey Eagle Events Center
13     Edmonton, AB - Edmonton Expo Centre
15     Saskatoon, SK - TCU Place
17     Winnipeg, MA - Burton Cummings Theatre
19     Minneapolis, MN -The Armory
20     Milwaukee, WI - Eagles Ballroom
21     Peoria, IL - Peoria Civic Center
23     London, ON - Budweiser Gardens
24     Hamilton, ON - FirstOntario Concert Hall
25     Rama, ON - Rama Casino
27     Montreal, QC - Mtelus
28     Quebec City, QC - Le Capitole

(Photo - Scott Dachroeden)



Featured Audio

FLOTSAM AND JETSAM – “Demolition Man” (AFM)

FLOTSAM AND JETSAM – “Demolition Man” (AFM)

Featured Video

FALLLEN LEGION Premieres "Monster Reborn"

FALLLEN LEGION Premieres "Monster Reborn"

Latest Reviews