ALICE IN CHAINS Announce Canadian Tour, Additional US Dates

Alice In Chains have announced a Canadian tour in support of their Grammy nominated album, Rainier Fog (BMG), set to kick off April 10th at the Queen Elizabeth Theatre in Vancouver, BC. The itinerary, which also includes new US dates, can be found below. (see itinerary below, which includes select U.S. dates).

The tour will see the multi-platinum-selling band playing a mix of classic tracks and new songs from “Best Rock Album” nominee, Rainier Fog, which hit #1 across Billboard’s Rock, Alternative and Hard Music Charts and #1 on the iTunes Rock Album Chart. The Grammy nomination is the band’s 9th.

The group (vocalist-guitarist Jerry Cantrell, vocalist-guitarist William DuVall, drummer Sean Kinneyand bassist Mike Inez) recently announced plans for a multi-episodic series of videos based on a story they introduced with “The One You Know”, a clip directed by Adam Mason. They furthered the storyline with “Never Fade”, with more Mason-directed clips on the way. Watch the two videos below.

Tour dates:

April

10 Vancouver, BC - Queen Elizabeth Theatre

12 Calgary, AB - Grey Eagle Events Center

13 Edmonton, AB - Edmonton Expo Centre

15 Saskatoon, SK - TCU Place

17 Winnipeg, MA - Burton Cummings Theatre

19 Minneapolis, MN -The Armory

20 Milwaukee, WI - Eagles Ballroom

21 Peoria, IL - Peoria Civic Center

23 London, ON - Budweiser Gardens

24 Hamilton, ON - FirstOntario Concert Hall

25 Rama, ON - Rama Casino

27 Montreal, QC - Mtelus

28 Quebec City, QC - Le Capitole

(Photo - Scott Dachroeden)