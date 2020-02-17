ALICE IN CHAINS Guitarist JERRY CANTRELL Confirms He Is Working On A New Solo Album (Video)

Alice In Chains guitarist Jerry Cantrell was interviewed on January 24th by Jeremy Parsons and Melody Chiu from PeopleTV on the red carpet of MusiCares Person Of The Year Tribute honoring Aerosmith at the Los Angeles Convention Center. He talked a bit about his new solo album that he's working on (mark 1:38), being influenced by Aerosmith and Cheap Trick, and the importance of MusiCares.

Cantrell also touched on the new solo work in an interview with Gibson TV the week before, which can be viewed below.

"31 countries, and countless cities later, it was wonderful finishing out the Rainier Fog Tour in our hometown of Seattle," reads a message from Alice In Chains issued back in October 2019. "Watch the show recap from WaMu Theater on September 20th, directed and filmed by Sebastien Paquet and William Felch."