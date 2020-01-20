ALICE IN CHAINS Guitarist JERRY CANTRELL - "I've Always Been A Huge Fan Of Gibson Guitars"

For the past 126 years, Gibson has been synonymous with creating and shaping sound. Last week Gibson announced that Alice In Chains guitarist Jerry Cantrell will join as brand ambassador.

"I’m very happy to announce that I am officially joining the Gibson family,” says Jerry Cantrell. “I’m looking forward to what we can create together in the future.”

Gibson has just released the following video, in which Cantrell discusses guitars, playing golf with Robby Krieger of The Doors, his solo career, and his Double J Ranch.

Jerry Cantrell remains one of the most iconic rock musicians of our generation. His career outside of Alice In Chains has consisted of two solo albums and several film soundtracks. Jerry’s first solo album, Boggy Depot, was released in 1998 and contained three singles including the popular "Cut You In" and "My Song." In 2002, Cantrell issued his second album, Degradation Trip, with Ozzy Osbourne's then live rhythm section, Mike Bordin (drums) and Robert Trujillo (bass). The album featured two singles, "Anger Rising" and "Angel Eyes," and the track "She Was My Girl" was included on the Spider-Man soundtrack. Degradation Trip was re-released in November of that year as a double album, featuring eleven additional tracks. In addition to his solo albums, Jerry Cantrell released music on soundtracks for several films including The Cable Guy, John Wick 2 and The Punisher.