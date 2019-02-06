ALICE IN CHAINS Guitarist JERRY CANTRELL Joins METALLICA Drummer LARS ULRICH On It's Electric! Radio Show; Preview Videos Streaming
This Sunday, February 10th, Alice In Chains guitarist/vocalist Jerry Cantrell joins Metallica drummer Lars Ulrich on his Apple Music Beats 1 online radio show, It's Electric!. The show airs at at 7 PM, EST / 4 PM, PST.
Tune in here, and watch some preview clips below:
Alice In Chains have announced a Canadian tour in support of their Grammy nominated album, Rainier Fog (BMG), set to kick off April 10th at the Queen Elizabeth Theatre in Vancouver, BC. The itinerary, which also includes new US dates, can be found below. (see itinerary below, which includes select U.S. dates).
The tour will see the multi-platinum-selling band playing a mix of classic tracks and new songs from “Best Rock Album” nominee, Rainier Fog, which hit #1 across Billboard’s Rock, Alternative and Hard Music Charts and #1 on the iTunes Rock Album Chart. The Grammy nomination is the band’s 9th.
The group (vocalist-guitarist Jerry Cantrell, vocalist-guitarist William DuVall, drummer Sean Kinneyand bassist Mike Inez) recently announced plans for a multi-episodic series of videos based on a story they introduced with “The One You Know”, a clip directed by Adam Mason. They furthered the storyline with “Never Fade”, with more Mason-directed clips on the way. Watch the two videos below.
Tour dates:
April
10 - Vancouver, BC - Queen Elizabeth Theatre
12 - Calgary, AB - Grey Eagle Events Center
13 - Edmonton, AB - Edmonton Expo Centre
15 - Saskatoon, SK - TCU Place
17 - Winnipeg, MA - Burton Cummings Theatre
19 - Minneapolis, MN -The Armory
20 - Milwaukee, WI - Eagles Ballroom
21 - Peoria, IL - Peoria Civic Center
23 - London, ON - Budweiser Gardens
24 - Hamilton, ON - FirstOntario Concert Hall
25 - Rama, ON - Rama Casino
27 - Montreal, QC - Mtelus
28 - Quebec City, QC - Le Capitole