ALICE IN CHAINS Guitarist JERRY CANTRELL Joins METALLICA Drummer LARS ULRICH On It's Electric! Radio Show; Preview Videos Streaming

This Sunday, February 10th, Alice In Chains guitarist/vocalist Jerry Cantrell joins Metallica drummer Lars Ulrich on his Apple Music Beats 1 online radio show, It's Electric!. The show airs at at 7 PM, EST / 4 PM, PST.

Tune in here, and watch some preview clips below:

Alice In Chains have announced a Canadian tour in support of their Grammy nominated album, Rainier Fog (BMG), set to kick off April 10th at the Queen Elizabeth Theatre in Vancouver, BC. The itinerary, which also includes new US dates, can be found below. (see itinerary below, which includes select U.S. dates).

The tour will see the multi-platinum-selling band playing a mix of classic tracks and new songs from “Best Rock Album” nominee, Rainier Fog, which hit #1 across Billboard’s Rock, Alternative and Hard Music Charts and #1 on the iTunes Rock Album Chart. The Grammy nomination is the band’s 9th.

The group (vocalist-guitarist Jerry Cantrell, vocalist-guitarist William DuVall, drummer Sean Kinneyand bassist Mike Inez) recently announced plans for a multi-episodic series of videos based on a story they introduced with “The One You Know”, a clip directed by Adam Mason. They furthered the storyline with “Never Fade”, with more Mason-directed clips on the way. Watch the two videos below.

Tour dates:

April

10 - Vancouver, BC - Queen Elizabeth Theatre

12 - Calgary, AB - Grey Eagle Events Center

13 - Edmonton, AB - Edmonton Expo Centre

15 - Saskatoon, SK - TCU Place

17 - Winnipeg, MA - Burton Cummings Theatre

19 - Minneapolis, MN -The Armory

20 - Milwaukee, WI - Eagles Ballroom

21 - Peoria, IL - Peoria Civic Center

23 - London, ON - Budweiser Gardens

24 - Hamilton, ON - FirstOntario Concert Hall

25 - Rama, ON - Rama Casino

27 - Montreal, QC - Mtelus

28 - Quebec City, QC - Le Capitole