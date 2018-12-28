ALICE IN CHAINS Guitarist JERRY CANTRELL Undergoing Back Surgery

Alternative Nation is reporting that Duff McKagan’s wife Susan has revealed that Alice In Chains guitarist Jerry Cantrell is undergoing back surgery.

Cantrell had Christmas dinner with the McKagan family, and Susan took to Instagram with the following: "Christmas dinner with a cool visit with Jerry Cantrell. Wishing him well from his back surgery, and hope you and your fam are having a sweet holiday too!"

Alice In Chains are on a break from their Rainier Fog tour until March, when they kick off their Australian tour, followed by a European run this summer.



(Photo - Pamela Littky)