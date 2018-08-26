ALICE IN CHAINS - New Album Featured On Latest Episode Of BangerTV's Overkill Reviews

In a new episode of the BangerTV series Overkill Reviews, Martin Popoff reviews the new Alice In Chains album, Rainier Fog. Check out his take on the record below.

Alice In Chains are streaming the new song "Never Fade", featured on their Rainier Fog album, released on August 24th via BMG. Listen below. Click here to order Rainier Fog. The album is available digitally, as well as on CD and limited-edition double 180-gram clear LP with white and black splatter available only from the band’s online store.

Rainier Fog marks a few firsts for the band: in addition to being their first album in five years, it’s their first album for BMG and their first time recording in their hometown of Seattle in more than 20 years (worth noting that the album title is a tribute to Seattle). They recorded at Studio X, the same facility where they tracked 1995’s self-titled Alice In Chains album (back when the studio was known as Bad Animals). The Rainier Fog recording process also saw the band spend time at Henson Recording Studios in Los Angeles and at the Nashville studio of producer Nick Raskulinecz. Rainier Fog is the third straight Alice In Chains album recorded with producer Nick Raskulinecz and engineer Paul Figueroa. The album was mixed by Joe Barresi (Queens of the Stone Age, Tool).

Rainier Fog follows 2013’s Grammy nominated The Devil Put Dinosaurs Here, which entered Billboard’s Top 200 chart at #2 and debuted at #1 on Billboard’s Alternative Albums, Top Rock Albums, Hard Rock Albums charts and the iTunes Rock Album Chart. Its first two singles, “Stone” and “Hollow,” both shot to #1 on Billboard’s Mainstream Rock Tracks chart and “Voices” hit #3. All three tracks stayed on the chart for over 20 weeks.

Tracklisting:

"The One You Know"

"Rainier Fog"

"Red Giant"

"Fly"

"Drone"

"Deaf Ears Blind Eyes"

"Maybe"

"So Far Under"

"Never Fade"

"All I Am"

"Never Fade":

"So Far Under":

"The One You Know" video:

Alice In Chains recently added a third leg to their worldwide headlining tour. Dates are listed below and ticket info can be found here.

Live dates:

August

26 - Portland, Oregon - Sunlight Supply Amphitheatre

28 - Paso Robles, CA - Vina Robles Amp

29 - Los Angeles, CA - Palladium

31 - Riverside, CA - Riverside Municipal Auditorium

September

1 - Las Vegas, NV - The Pearl

3 - Tucson, AZ - Tucson Music Hall

4 - El Paso, TX - Abraham Chavez Theatre

6 - Austin, TX - ACL Live

7 - Houston, TX - Revention Music Center

8 - Dallas, TX - Pavilion @ Toyota Music Factory

10 - Tulsa, OK - Brady Theatre

11 - Kansas City, MO - Midland Theatre

13 - Denver, CO - Fillmore

15 - Phoenix, AZ - Comerica Theatre

16 - San Diego - KAABOO

October

14 - Sacramento, CA - Aftershock Festival

16 - Salt Lake City - The Depot

18 - Colorado Springs - Pikes Peak Center

20 - Newkirk, OK - First Council Casino

21 - Durant, OK - Choctaw Grand Theater

23 - New Orleans - Saenger Theatre

24 - Birmingham, AL - BJCC Concert Hall

26 - St. Augustine, FL - St. Augustine Amphitheatre

27 - Orlando, FL - Hard Rock Live

28 - Hollywood, FL - Hard Rock Events Center