ALICE IN CHAINS To Begin New Album Recordings In June

Speaking to Good Celebrity on May 1st at the 10th anniversary George Lopez Celebrity Gold Classic at Lakeside Country Club in Toluca Lake, CA, Alice In Chains guitarist Jerry Cantrell revealed the band will begin recording their new album in June.

Cantrell said, "We are just gearing up to make a record. We'll be moving up to Seattle in about a month and record the record over the summer out there in the same studio we recorded our third record in. So it'll be kind of fun — go home, make a Seattle record. Hometown boys in a hometown studio."

The band’s last album, The Devil Put Dinosaurs Here, was released in 2013 and was the band’s second album with singer William Duvall, who joined in 2006.