ALICE IN CHAINS To Receive Museum Of Pop Culture Founders Award

Alice In Chains are excited to announce that they are being honored at this year’s Museum Of Pop Culture Founders Award on December 1.

This one-night-only benefit will feature unforgettable performances by Alice In Chains, as well as an acclaimed lineup of guest and youth musicians who will put their own twist on some of the band’s most iconic songs.

For the first time ever, this highly anticipated annual event will be moving from MoPOP’s Sky Church to an online platform where it will be accessible and open for all, giving pop culture lovers across the world an opportunity to connect and become a part of our creative community.

