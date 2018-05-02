ALIEN WEAPONRY Launch Teaser For Upcoming "Kai Tangata" Music Video

Alien Weaponry will soon release a music video for the Tu album track "Kai Tangata". A teaser for the upcoming clip can be seen below:

Three teenagers, known as Alien Weaponry, from a tiny town in the small South Pacific nation of New Zealand have managed to capture the imaginations of people all over the world with their unique thrash metal sound and commanding live performances. This in itself is surprising, but perhaps the most unexpected element of all in their success is that many of the band's songs are delivered in a language that is unknown to international audiences - New Zealand's native language, Te Reo Māori.

Now, Alien Weaponry are ready to release their furious debut album Tu on the world. Short for 'Tumatauenga', the Māori god of war, Tu also means to stand strong and proud, and to stand for something. The notion is reflected in the album artwork, which includes the tradtional moko kanohi (facial tattoos) of the Māori warrior.

Standing for something important is something the band does equally well in English or in Māori. Napalm Records recently releases the single and video for the song "Holding My Breath" - the first single so far to be sung entirely in English. Watch the clip below.

The song was written by Lewis (vocals, guitar). In it, he talks about the anxiety of being judged and socially ostracized by peers to the point of being unable to function.

"It's about something that actually happened to me. I felt so bad that I literally stayed in my room and couldn't bring myself to leave the house or talk to anyone," he says. "I wrote the song at that time, and it was one of the things that helped me work through it, so I hope it will resonate with other people going through similar things."

One of the people it has already resonated with is actress Rose van Wylich, featured in the video; who experienced similar feelings of isolation as a teenager.

"Holding My Breath" is the first single put out by Napalm Records in advance of Alien Weaponry's debut album Tu, being released on June 1st. A month later, the band will head to Europe for a 3-month tour which includes the world's biggest metal festival, Wacken Open Air.



Tu is available in the following formats:

- 1 CD Digipack & 2 Bonus Tracks

- LP Gatefold & 7" Single (2 Bonus Tracks)

- Digital Album

Tracklisting:

"Whaikorero

"Ru Ana Te Whenua"

"Holding My Breath"

"Raupatu"

"Kai Tangata"

"Rage - It Takes Over Again"

"The Things That You Know" (Bonus Track)

"Whispers"

"PC Bro"

"Urutaa"

"Nobody Here"

"Te Ara"

"Hypocrite" (Bonus Track)

"Holding My Breath" video:





Lineup:

Vocals, Guitars: Lewis de Jong

Drums: Henry de Jong

Bass: Ethan Trembath

(Band photo - Lisa Crandall)