ALIZARIN Debut New Track “Anomaly”

Progressive rock trio Alizarin have released the first single from their debut album Cast Zenith. The track, titled “Anomaly”, can be streamed below or at the links provided. The album is set to be released July 20th, in CD, digital, and streaming formats.

Cast Zenith was tracked both at Big Scary Tree Studios in Sunland, CA and at the Alizarin home studio in May. The seven tracks cover a wide spectrum of instrumental sonic landscapes and emphasize the melodic journey over intense technique (though the album does offer plenty of head-imploding technical jargon for the speed fiends). Consider if King Crimson and Opeth had a baby but were forced to raise it outside the city, due to an overabundance of djentrification. This may be a place to start but Alizarin is a group that strives to create compelling music that defies rock conventions.

The album also features guest keyboard solos from Adam Holzman (of Miles Davis, Steven Wilson, and Brave New World fame).

Tracklisting:

“Faint Home”

“Anomaly”

“The Vast Enigma”

“Cast Zenith”

“Gethsemane”

“Luminous Apparition”

“Anomaly”: