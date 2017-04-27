ALL THAT REMAINS Debut “Madness” Music Video - “We Hope To Call Attention To The Veteran Community And The Effects Of Post Traumatic Stress”

All That Remains will release their eighth studio album, Madness, tomorrow (April 28th) via Eleven Seven Music. A video for the title track can be seen below.

Says the band: “We hope to call attention to the veteran community and the effects of Post Traumatic Stress. There are places you can call if you need someone to talk to. Reach out to the community and you'll find the shoulder you need!”

Madness was recorded at West Valley Studios in Woodland Hills, California with producer Howard Benson. Artwork, tracklisting and song streams below.

Madness tracklisting:

“Safe House”

“Madness”

“Nothing I Can Do”

“If I'm Honest”

“Halo”

“Louder”

“River City”

“Open Grave”

“Far From Home”

“Trust And Believe”

“Back To You”

“Never Sorry”

“The Thunder Rolls”

“Louder” lyric video:

“Halo” lyric video:

"Madness" lyric video:

