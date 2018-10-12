ALL THAT REMAINS Streaming New Song "Wasteland"
October 12, 2018, an hour ago
All That Remains are streaming the new song "Wasteland", to be featured on their new album, Victim Of The New Disease, out on November 9th via Fearless Records. Pre-order the album at this location, and listen to the new track below.
Tracklisting:
"Fuck Love"
"Everything’s Wrong"
"Blood I Spill"
"Wasteland"
"Alone In The Darkness"
"Misery In Me"
"Broken"
"Just Tell Me Something" (feat. Danny Worsnop)
"I Meant What I Said"
"Victim Of The New Disease"
"Wasteland":
"Everything’s Wrong":
"Fuck Love" lyric video: