ALLEGAEON Guitarist GREG BURGESS Talks Lineup Changes - “It’s Hard When Someone Quits, It’s A Relief When You Have To Fire Someone”; Audio

Allegaeon guitarist Greg Burgess recently joined the Thunder Underground podcast (streaming below).

Greg talks about Riley McShane's vocals, and how Riley was worried about doing too much clean singing on the new Allegaeon album. He also talks about how Riley was coughing blood that day, but still sounds great even when sick.

He also talks about how it is sad Corey Archuletta is leaving, but will use the opportunity to make Allegaeon as strong as possible. He mentions Shawn Martinez from De3crepit is interested in the bass position.

Greg said he considered quitting playing after a tour with Exmortus and Arsis, and that is when he focused more on classical playing, which is what his degree is in. This led to some of the Spanish style playing on Allegaeon's new album. He also talks about how Michael Hedges was an innovator on acoustic guitar, and he believes there will be more clean playing in the future on Allegaeon's music.

Greg also talks about how hard it is to get crowds in Fort Worth, but have packed shows in Dallas. The Greg Burgess interview starts at the 12:37 mark, below: