ALLEGAEON Guitarist GREG BURGESS Talks Lineup Changes - “It’s Hard When Someone Quits, It’s A Relief When You Have To Fire Someone”; Audio

December 30, 2016, 36 minutes ago

news heavy metal black death allegaeon greg burgess

ALLEGAEON Guitarist GREG BURGESS Talks Lineup Changes - “It’s Hard When Someone Quits, It’s A Relief When You Have To Fire Someone”; Audio

Allegaeon guitarist Greg Burgess recently joined the Thunder Underground podcast (streaming below).

Greg talks about Riley McShane's vocals, and how Riley was worried about doing too much clean singing on the new Allegaeon album. He also talks about how Riley was coughing blood that day, but still sounds great even when sick.

He also talks about how it is sad Corey Archuletta is leaving, but will use the opportunity to make Allegaeon as strong as possible.  He mentions Shawn Martinez from De3crepit is interested in the bass position.

Greg said he considered quitting playing after a tour with Exmortus and Arsis, and that is when he focused more on classical playing, which is what his degree is in.  This led to some of the Spanish style playing on Allegaeon's new album. He also talks about how Michael Hedges was an innovator on acoustic guitar, and he believes there will be more clean playing in the future on Allegaeon's music.

Greg also talks about how hard it is to get crowds in Fort Worth, but have packed shows in Dallas. The Greg Burgess interview starts at the 12:37 mark, below:

Featured Audio

BravePicks 2016 - DEATH ANGEL's The Evil Divide #4

BravePicks 2016 - DEATH ANGEL's The Evil Divide #4

Featured Video

THIRD ION – Former Members Of ANNIHILATOR, INTO ETERNITY, DEVIN TOWNSEND Streaming “Cosmic Delusion” Lyric Video

THIRD ION – Former Members Of ANNIHILATOR, INTO ETERNITY, DEVIN TOWNSEND Streaming “Cosmic Delusion” Lyric Video

Latest Reviews