ALLEGAEON's Riley Mcshane Joins Weekly "Metal Blade Live Series" As Host, Featuring Guests From KILLSWITCH ENGAGE, AMON AMARTH, DRAGONFORCE And More; Launches New Video Game Publishing Studio, Proponent Games

Currently in writing mode for Allegaeon's upcoming album, working remotely on new material with his bandmates, Riley McShane (vocals) has also launched several new projects within the last few months - most recently, teaming up with video game industry veteran Steven Sawyer to create an independent video game publishing company: Proponent Games.

Dedicated to helping creative indie developers to bring their budding titles to market, Proponent Games has already announced the first two titles of its inaugural catalogue, partnering with developer Blasted Realm on its upcoming hack-and-slash fantasy title Rise of the Betrayer, plus developer Summitsphere on its Breakout-inspired Antonball Deluxe.

Riley McShane (Proponent Games, CEO) comments: "Proponent Games was born out of the simple desire to get more good games out into the ether and has now manifested into a reality where we can give talented, independent developers the platform and opportunity to put their passions on display and connect to the world through their games."

Together with Steve Sawyer (Proponent Games, President), the two co-founders plan to release Rise of the Betrayer and Antonball Deluxe in 2021, with further titles to come. For more information about Proponent Games, please visit proponentgames.com.

Additionally, fans can tune in to the Metal Blade Records Facebook, YouTube, Twitch, Periscope/Twitter where Riley hosts the weekly "Metal Blade Live Series", with a different guest interviewed each week. Watch the archived videos below, and be sure to mark your calendar for future livestreams on Wednesdays at 12 PM, PT/3 PM, ET/9 PM, CET.











