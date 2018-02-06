ALLEGAEON To Support NE OBLIVISCARIS On European Tour

American metallers Allegaeon have just announced their first ever European tour which will see them supporting Australian Ne Obliviscaris on a 5-week trek through the old continent. Opening up each night will be Virvum from Switzerland.

Comments Allegaeon's Riley McShane: "We are very excited to be back on the road with Ne Obliviscaris for our first time in Europe. We are currently working on our fifth studio album and will be playing a yet-to-be-released song on this tour, 'Extremophiles (b): Evolution'. We're looking forward to meeting all of our overseas fans, see you there!"

Check out dates on the tour flyer below:

Recently, Allegaeon released a single for their cover of Rush's “Animate”. That single can be heard online everywhere. Listen to the song and stream/download from your preferred provider here.