October 24, 2017, 9 minutes ago

news heavy metal allied oceans

ALLIED OCEANS Streaming “Running To Nothing” Single

New progressive metal band Allied Oceans from Tampa, Florida is streaming their new single "Running To Nothing".

Drawing on influences such as Dream Theater, Fates Warning, and Evergrey, Allied Oceans is out to deliver heavy music with an emphasis on mature songwriting and accessibility.

The band is composed of vocalist Kim Roberts, guitarist Dave Rahman, guitarist Frank Shimer, bassist Jody Roberts, and drummer Gary Gough.  Look for their debut EP in early 2018.

