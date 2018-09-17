ALMANAC Release Live Video Footage From Portugal's Milagre Metaleiro Festival

Almanac recently finished off their 2018 festival season. To celebrate, the band has released some live videos from these appearances to give fans at home an idea of what they've missed. Check them out below.

States Victor Smolski: "This year's summer festival tour was amazing! We played a fantastic stadium show at JUMF Festival in South Korea first. This concert, including an outstanding light show was recorded for a DVD release. The Almanac machine has never run as well as it did there! Afterwards, we headlined Milagre Festival in Portugal, where our new vocalist Patrick Sühl proved once again that he can replace our former singers David Readman and Andy B. Franck perfectly, and that he really knows his own style.

Last but not least, we were invited to perform at my favorite festival of this year's season - Werner Rennen. I could work with my racing team there for 4 days on two tracks at full throttle, too. We even brought one of the trophies home. On Sunday, Almanac performed at Kesseldrom Stage and had lots of fun with our fans! Thanks to every single one of you for the immense support! See you on our next tour, which is already in progress!"

"Hands Are Tied" (Live in Portugal):

"No More Shadows" (Live in Portugal):

"Children Of The Sacred Path" (Live in Portugal):

Almanac at JUMF Festival (snippet):