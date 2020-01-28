ALPHA-O-MAGA To Release Make America Grind Again Album In March; "Deceiver Believer" Song Streaming

Horror Pain Gore Death Productions have signed political Grindcore annihilators Alpha-o-MAGA, and are set to release the new album, Make America Grind Again, on March 6 on CD and digital formats. Below is the official description.

Horror Pain Gore Death Productions welcome Alpha-o-MAGA to the roster with the album Make America Grind Again! Hailing from America's heartland, Alpha-o-MAGA perform politically charged Grindcore that speaks truth to the masses. Featuring members from several prominent metal bands from the region, Make America Grind Again showcases riffs that blend grind, crust and death tetal, while lyrically addressing the issues of today with a vulgar, blunt sophistication. Alpha-o-MAGA are the beginning and the end... no longer able to sit idly by as the FAKE NEWS liberal media spread their lies. It's time to MAKE AMERICA GRIND AGAIN! For fans of Napalm Death, Terrorizer and Pig Destroyer.

Pre-order the album on CD or digitally. Order the t-shirt here.

Listen to the track "Deceiver Believer" below.

Tracklisting:

"Gringo"

"No ReGRETAs (Death Cum)"

"Creep Show"

"Deceiver Believer"

"Americunt"

"Death Panel"

"Guns Don’t Kill People, Teenagers With Guns Kill People"

"You Don’t Look Like Me"

"Only Heroes And Cowards Wear Masks"

"Furniture Shopping (GHBTP)"

"Deceiver Believer":