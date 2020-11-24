ALTA REIGN Feat. TRANS-SIBERIAN ORCHESTRA / SAVATAGE / Ex-METAL CHURCH Drummer JEFF PLATE To Release Debut Album In January

Jeff Plate has joined forces with Trans-Siberian Orchestra keyboardist Jane Mangini and some amazing new talent to form his 'years in the making' band, Alta Reign.

Plate and Mangini, along with Tommy Cook (guitars/lead vocals), Collin Holloway (guitars/lead vocals), Kevin McCarthy (bass, vocals) and Zach Hamilton (keyboards, guitars/vocals), will be releasing Alta Reign’s debut album, Mother’s Day, on January 8 via Rat Pak Records. The album is the reflection of dedication as the initial idea spawned 30 years ago and ended in 2020 before locking in the 2021 release date. The album is available for pre-order here.

“Beginning in a rehearsal room in Rockland, Massachusetts 30 years ago, and ending in this insane year of 2020, Mother’s Day is the end result of years of writing, listening, learning, planning, and waiting for the right moment to put this all together. Everyone involved is the perfect combination of effort and talent to complete the ideas and songs that have been kicking around in my head for years. I could not be prouder to share this album with the world. This is Alta Reign,” states Jeff Plate.

From the album's opening riffs of “Shine”, to the majestic "Mother's Day", the reflective mood of "Always", and the mindful closer “Rise,” Alta Reign has created something very different and original. Drawing from his history, his influences and his heroes, Plate has combined melodic, progressive, hard rock and straight up metal to create a unique landscape for the listener. Other TSO brethren make an appearance on Mother’s Day as guitarist Joel Hoekstra can be heard on the title track and guitarist Chris Caffery shows up on “Rise.” Songs like “Thin Red Line,” the frenetic instrumental “ESC (Escape)” and “Let’s Go! (I’m In Charge Now)” present every indication that the talent of these musicians is limitless.

“I have known Jeff for 20 years through The Trans-Siberian Orchestra. I had the honor of playing with him on the Beethoven’s Last Night tour in 2010. The most fun of that tour for me was soundcheck, actually his soundcheck. He would play the coolest riffs and I probably annoyed him playing along, but I always thought how great it would be to put something together with him. Ten years later, I got a call and I'm pretty sure I said yes even before he finished asking me. I’m so very happy that I fit in,” explains keyboardist Jane Mangini.

Mother’s Day tracklisting:

"Shine"

"Witness "

"Thin Red Line"

"Never Say Never"

"Mother's Day" feat. Joel Hoekstra

"ESC (Escape)"

"Come Out and Play"

"Let's Go! (I'm In Charge Now)"

"Always"

"Immortal "

"Passage"

"Rise" feat. Chris Caffery

Alta Reign lineup:

Jeff Plate - Drums and Percussion

Jane Mangini - Keyboards

Tommy Cook - Guitars, Lead Vocals

Kevin McCarthy - Bass, Vocals

Collin Holloway - Guitars, Lead Vocals

Zach Hamilton - Keyboards, Guitars, Vocals