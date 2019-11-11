ALTER BRIDGE Announce Walk The Sky 2020 US Tour Dates For February
November 11, 2019, an hour ago
On the heels of their first career #1 on the Top Current Albums Chart in the US, Alter Bridge are announcing the first leg of 2020 of their Walk The Sky Tour. The band will play a kickoff date in Lake Charles, LA at the Golden Nugget Casino on January 31 before jumping on board Shiprocked as co-headliner alongside Halestorm.
Back on land, the band will be making stops in Nashville, TN; Indianapolis, IN; Milwaukee, Wi; and Los Angeles, CA among others before wrapping up on February 27 in Spokane, WA.
Special guests Clint Lowery and Deepfall will open the shows. Fan club pre-sale begins on November 12 with public on sale on Friday, November 15th at 10 AM, local time. Ticket information for all shows can be found here.
Walk The Sky Tour 2020
January
31 - Lake Charles, LA - Golden Nugget Casino
February
1-6 - Shiprocked
8 - Nashville, TN - War Memorial Auditorium
9 - Indianapolis, IN - Egyptian Room at Old National Center
11 - Huntsville, AL - Mars Music Hall
12 - Fort Wayne, IN - Clyde Theatre
14 - Belvidere, IL - The Apollo Theatre AC
15 - Milwaukee, WI - The Rave
17 - Denver, CO - Ogden Theatre
18 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Depot
20 - Las Vegas, NV - House of Blues
21 - Lake Tahoe, NV - Montbleu Resort
23 - San Francisco, CA - The Regency Ballroom
24 - Los Angeles, CA - The Wiltern
26 - Seattle, WA - Moore Theatre
27 - Spokane, WA - Knitting Factory
(Photo - Dan Sturgess)