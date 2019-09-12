ALTER BRIDGE Debut Lyric Video For New Song "In The Deep"

On October 18, Alter Bridge will release their new album, Walk The Sky, via Napalm Records. The band have unveiled another track from the album. “In The Deep” is now available on all digital service providers around the globe and the underwater-themed lyric video for the track can be seen below.

The song opens with a driving intro that breaks down to an inspirational verse and powerful chorus that has become a calling card for Myles Kennedy on vocals/guitars, Mark Tremonti on guitars/vocals, Brian Marshall on bass and Scott Phillips on drums.

From the opening vocal melody on “One Life” to the moving finale of “Dying Light,” Alter Bridge have created a formidable addition to their music catalogue. Songs like “Godspeed,” “Native Son”, and “Walking On The Sky” are sure to be early additions to the live set. “Forever Falling” also marks a lead vocal return from Tremonti with Kennedy taking the chorus as done previously on the Fortress favourite, “Waters Rising.”

The album is now available for pre-order here.

Tracklisting:

"One Life"

"Wouldn’t You Rather"

"In The Deep"

"Godspeed"

"Native Son"

"Take The Crown"

"Indoctrination"

"The Bitter End"

"Pay No Mind"

"Forever Falling"

"Clear Horizon"

"Walking On The Sky"

"Tear Us Apart"

"Dying Light"

“Take The Crown” lyric video:

"Pay No Mind":

"Wouldn't You Rather" video:

Find Alter Bridge's tour itinerary here.

(Photo - Dan Sturgess