ALTER BRIDGE Debut Music Video For New Song "Wouldn't You Rather"

On October 18th, Alter Bridge will release their new album, Walk The Sky, via Napalm Records. A video for the first song to be issued from this fourteen-track opus, "Wouldn't You Rather", can be seen below.

The clip, directed by Dan Sturgess, is a performance video that showcases the quartet comprised of Myles Kennedy on vocals/guitars, Mark Tremonti on guitars/vocals, Brian Marshall on bass and Scott Phillips on drums.

From the opening vocal melody on “One Life” to the moving finale of “Dying Light,” Alter Bridge have created a formidable addition to their music catalogue. Songs like “Godspeed,” “Native Son”, and “Walking On The Sky” are sure to be early additions to the live set. “Forever Falling” also marks a lead vocal return from Tremonti with Kennedy taking the chorus as done previously on the Fortress favourite, “Waters Rising.”

The album is now available for pre-order here.

Tracklisting:

"One Life"

"Wouldn’t You Rather"

"In The Deep"

"Godspeed"

"Native Son"

"Take The Crown"

"Indoctrination"

"The Bitter End"

"Pay No Mind"

"Forever Falling"

"Clear Horizon"

"Walking On The Sky"

"Tear Us Apart"

"Dying Light"

Alter Bridge and Skillet have announced that they will embark on a co-headline tour this fall. The Victorious Sky Tour kicks off on September 22 in Baltimore and runs through October 25 in Orlando. Dirty Honey will also appear. All confirmed dates are below.

Tour dates:

September

22 - Baltimore, MD - MECU Pavilion

24 - New York, NY - Terminal 5

25 - Philadelphia, PA - The Met

27 - Columbus, OH - Express Live!

28 - Grand Rapids, MI - 20 Monroe Live* (Featuring special guest BRKN LOVE)

30 - Toronto, ON - REBEL*

October

3 - Worcester, MA - The Palladium

5 - Cleveland, OH - Agora Theatre

6 - Detroit, MI - The Fillmore

8 - Minneapolis, MN - Myth Live

10 - Chicago, IL - The Chicago Theatre

11 - Kansas City, MO - Arvest Bank Theatre at The Midland

13 - Manchester, TN - Exit 111 Festival

14 - St. Louis, MO - The Pageant

16 - Mobile, AL - Saenger Theatre

17 - Birmingham, AL - Avondale Brewing Company

19 - San Antonio, TX - Vibes Event Center

20 - Dallas, TX - The Bomb Factory

22 - St. Petersburg, FL - Jannus Live

24 - Orlando, FL - House of Blues

25 - Orlando, FL - House of Blues

* no Dirty Honey

Alter Bridge have also confirmed their return to Europe for headline arena shows in November and December, accompanied by special guests Shinedown (all dates), Sevendust (UK dates only), and The Raven Age (all dates excluding UK).

Dates:

November

12 - Copenhagen, Denmark - KB Hall

14 - Helsinki, Finland - Ice Hall Black Box

16 - Stockholm, Sweden - Hovet

17 - Oslo, Norway - Sentrum Scene

19 - Hamburg, Germany - Sporthalle

20 - Berlin, Germany - Columbiahalle

22 - Leipzig, Germany - Hause Auensee

23 - Warsaw, Poland - Hala Kolo

26 - Cologne, Germany - Palladium

27 - Munich, Germany - Zenith

29 - Vienna, Austria - Gasometer

December

1 - Zurich, Switzerland - Halle 622

2 - Milan, Italy - Mediolanum Forum

4 - Barcelona, Spain St. Jordi Club

6 - Lisbon, Portugal - Sala Tejo

7 - Madrid, Spain - Vistalegre

9 - Paris, France - Olympia

10 - Amsterdam, Netherlands - AFAS Live

12 - Brussels, Belgium - Cirque Royal

14 - Nottingham, England - Motorpoint Arena

15 - Manchester, England - Arena

17 - Glasgow, Scotland - SSE Hydro Arena

18 - Birmingham, England - Arena

20 - Cardiff, Wales - Motorpoint Arena

21 - London, England - 02 Arena