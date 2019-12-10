ALTER BRIDGE Frontman MARK TREMONTI Performs "Hallelujah" With JEFF BUCKLEY's Fender Telecaster; HQ Video

December 10, 2019, an hour ago

news hard rock myles kennedy alter bridge jeff buckley riff notes

ALTER BRIDGE Frontman MARK TREMONTI Performs "Hallelujah" With JEFF BUCKLEY's Fender Telecaster; HQ Video

On December 9, Alter Bridge performed at L'Olympia in Paris, a venue very near to their hearts due to it being the location of Jeff Buckley's historic live album.

"Our dear friends from Matt's Guitar Shop were able to help supply a truly amazing experience for everyone in the room - Jeff Buckley's famous Fender Telecaster. This is the first time this song was played on this guitar in public since Jeff. This venue, this song, this guitar... it was a moment we will never forget."



Featured Audio

BIFF BYFORD – “Welcome To The Show” (Silver Lining)

BIFF BYFORD – “Welcome To The Show” (Silver Lining)

Featured Video

Exclusive: WITHIN NOSTALGIA Premieres “Death Lifes’ Lover” Video

Exclusive: WITHIN NOSTALGIA Premieres “Death Lifes’ Lover” Video

Latest Reviews