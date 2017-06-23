ALTER BRIDGE Launch Official Video For “Cradle To The Grave”

Alter Bridge have released a video for “Cradle To The Grave”, a track from their fifth studio album, The Last Hero, released last year. Watch the new clip below:

Alter Bridge recently announced the release of a new live album and rarities collection. Live At The O2 Arena + Rarities will be released worldwide on September 8th via Napalm Records.

One of the biggest moments of the band’s career was the monumental show at London's famous O2 Arena on November 26th, 2016. That landmark performance was captured in its entirety. The 2-CD 19-track recording documents what an enormous presence Alter Bridge have become on concert stages around the world. The album can be pre-ordered at this location, and via PledgeMusic.

Myles Kennedy, Mark Tremonti, Brian Marshall, and Scott Phillips tear through hits like "Farther Than The Sun", "Show Me A Leader," "Rise Today", and their masterpiece "Isolation", showcasing a band at the top of their game. Other highlights include the Tremonti sung "Waters Rising," the acoustic-driven “Watch Over You” and their signature anthem "Blackbird”.

In addition, this latest release includes an exclusive full-length Rarities CD sure to excite fans everywhere. This disc features the never-before released tracks "Cruel Sun" and "Solace” that were recorded during the One Day Remains sessions, as well as the song “Breathe” from the same time which has only ever been available as a US retail exclusive via Best Buy. These tracks join seven other songs that have only been released in Japan until this collection.

This incredible selection of Alter Bridge gems will be released in multiple formats. In addition to a standard 3-CD audio version, fans can also pick up one of the limited deluxe editions (including a 4-LP set and a CD/DVD Earbook) which also include an exclusive Alter Bridge documentary featuring extensive interviews with the band, their crew, and family, giving an amazing glimpse behind the scenes of this legendary show at London's O2 Arena! Check out a trailer below.

Tracklisting:

CD1:

“The Writing On The Wall”

“Come To Life”

“Addicted To Pain”

“Ghost Of Days Gone By”

“Cry Of Achilles”

“The Other Side”

“Farther Than The Sun”

“Ties That Blind”

“Water Rising”

“Crows On A Wire”

“Watch Over You” (solo acoustic)

CD2:

“Isolation”

“Blackbird”

“Metalingus”

“Open Your Eyes”

“Show Me A Leader”

“Rise Today”

“Poison In Your Veins”

“My Champion”

CD3:

“Breathe”

“Cruel Sun”

“Solace”

“New Way To Live”

“The Damage Done”

“We Don't Care At All”

“Zero”

“Home”

“Never Borne To Follow”

“Never Say Die (Outright)”

“Symphony Of Agony (The Last of Our Kind)”

Trailer:

Alter Bridge have announced their return to the UK for two very special headline shows on October 2nd and 3rd.

Appearing at the legendary Royal Albert Hall in London for the first time, the band will treat the audience to an array of songs never before played live as well as fan favourite hits, drawn from their acclaimed five album catalogue. In another first, the group will also be accompanied by the Parallax Orchestra - a 52-piece London-based symphony orchestra conducted by Simon Dobson - adding an impressive new dimension to their already captivating live show.

To buy tickets, visit livenation.co.uk, or call the Royal Albert Hall box office on 0207 589 8212.