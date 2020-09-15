ALTER BRIDGE To Release Walk The Sky 2.0 EP In November; Features New Song “Last Rites” Written During Lockdown, Plus Six Live Tracks; "Native Son" Music Video Posted

Since the band announced the cancellation of their entire 2020 touring schedule, Alter Bridge has taken time to do what they are known best for - creating. Never a band to take a lot of personal time off, the band reviewed live recordings from their shows in January/February 2020 to pick a few of their live favourites of songs from their latest album Walk The Sky. This led band members Myles Kennedy, Mark Tremonti, Brian Marshall, and Scott Phillips to begin sharing ideas for a new studio song.

Those collective ideas would yield a new, original song entitled “Last Rites” - a track written, recorded and completed entirely during the COVID-19 lockdown. The final version of “Last Rites”, along with live versions of “Wouldn’t You Rather”, “Pay No Mind", “Native Son”, “Godspeed”, “In The Deep”, and “Dying Light”, will form the new 7-song EP, Walk The Sky 2.0.

The new Walk The Sky 2.0 EP is available for pre-order in various bundle configurations, and set for release on November 6. These include a Jewelcase CD (available worldwide), Jewelcase CD + t-shirt (Napalm Records exclusive worldwide except North America), cream coloured Vinyl Gatefold LP (available worldwide), and a limited edition Inkspot Yellow/Black Marbled Vinyl Gatefold LP (Napalm Records Mailorder only).

The album will also be available in a digital bundle with the original Walk The Sky and Walk The Sky 2.0 EP together as well as a limited edition 2-CD Earbook with both versions included (Napalm Records Mailorder only). All versions of Walk The Sky 2.0 can be ordered here.

Walk The Sky 2.0 tracklisting:

"Last Rites"

"Wouldn’t You Rather" (Live)

"Pay No Mind" (Live)

"Native Son" (Live)

"Godspeed" (Live)

"In The Deep" (Live)

"Dying Light" (Live)

In other news, Alter Bridge are releasing a new single from their latest album, Walk The Sky, titled “Native Son”, which has racked up over five million worldwide streams to date, plus an official video for the song. The video - an animated short created completely using stop-animation techniques and incorporating origami to create a unique visual effect - starts by following a dark figure set in a prairie farmland setting. The viewer finds the character struggling to survive as that backdrop then morphs and gives way to industrialisation and a city overtaking the original landscape. The visuals echo the lyrical sentiment of: “I’m a native son in a foreign land. I’m just living in a world I can’t understand.”

The video for “Native Son” was created by Stefano Bertelli and can be seen below:

(Photo - Dan Sturgess)