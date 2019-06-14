ALTER BRIDGE To Release Walk The Sky Album In October; European Headline Tour Announced

For over 15 years, Alter Bridge has been a band known for blurring the line between hard rock and heavy metal. Building upon the sound that has won the band worldwide critical acclaim and a devoted global fan base, the band returns with their sixth studio album, Walk The Sky.

The album is scheduled for worldwide release on October 18 via Napalm Records. The fourteen-track opus marks a creative high point for the quartet - comprised of Myles Kennedy on vocals/guitars, Mark Tremonti on guitars/vocals, Brian Marshall on bass, and Scott Phillips on drums. Walk The Sky draws upon elements from each of the band’s previous releases to create something new.

Recorded in a way the band have never done before, the album was born from complete song ideas created by Kennedy and Tremonti. These songs would then be worked on by the entire band to craft the fourteen songs that would make Walk The Sky the listening experience it is. This varies from the band’s previous method (going back to their second release Blackbird) where Kennedy and Tremonti would combine individual ideas and riffs alongside producer Michael “Elvis” Baskette to form some of the band’s most revered songs.

From the opening vocal melody on “One Life” to the moving finale of “Dying Light,” Alter Bridge have created a formidable addition to their music catalogue. Songs like “Godspeed,” “Native Son”, and “Walking On The Sky” are sure to be early additions to the live set. “Forever Falling” also marks a lead vocal return from Tremonti with Kennedy taking the chorus as done previously on the Fortress favourite, “Waters Rising.” The first single “Wouldn’t You Rather” is quintessential Alter Bridge and will be released in two weeks, on Friday, June 28.

The album is now available for pre-order here.

Tracklisting:



"One Life"

"Wouldn’t You Rather"

"In The Deep"

"Godspeed"

"Native Son"

"Take The Crown"

"Indoctrination"

"The Bitter End"

"Pay No Mind"

"Forever Falling"

"Clear Horizon"

"Walking On The Sky"

"Tear Us Apart"

"Dying Light"

Alter Bridge have also confirmed their return to Europe for headline arena shows in November and December, accompanied by special guests Shinedown (all dates), Sevendust (UK dates only), and The Raven Age (all dates excluding UK).

Alter Bridge's Mark Tremonti enthuses, "We are honoured to be returning to with our friends in Shinedown, Sevendust, and The Raven Age this winter. See you all very soon, we couldn’t be happier with the lineup and can’t wait to share our new tunes with you!”

Brent Smith, Shinedown frontman adds, "It is such a profound and distinct honour to be accompanying Alter Bridge on tour this November and December. We have such deep respect for them and their fans. When the opportunity was presented to us, we jumped at the chance to be able to tour with our friends in A.B. So come one, come ALL to the rock n’ roll event of the year, and let’s celebrate...TOGETHER!"

Sevendust singer Lajon Witherspoon concludes, "So excited to come back to the UK and to be with our brothers in Alter Bridge and Shinedown. It’s going to be an amazing run!"

Pre-sale tickets are available from 10 AM on Wednesday, June 19. Tickets then go on general sale from 10 AM, Friday, June 21. Buy online from www.livenation.co.uk and www.ticketmaster.co.uk. See VIP meet & greet packages and all Alter Bridge tour dates at here.

Dates:

November

12 - Copenhagen, Denmark - KB Hall

14 - Helsinki, Finland - Ice Hall Black Box

16 - Stockholm, Sweden - Hovet

17 - Oslo, Norway - Sentrum Scene

19 - Hamburg, Germany - Sporthalle

20 - Berlin, Germany - Columbiahalle

22 - Leipzig, Germany - Hause Auensee

23 - Warsaw, Poland - Hala Kolo

26 - Cologne, Germany - Palladium

27 - Munich, Germany - Zenith

29 - Vienna, Austria - Gasometer

December

1 - Zurich, Switzerland - Halle 622

2 - Milan, Italy - Mediolanum Forum

4 - Barcelona, Spain St. Jordi Club

6 - Lisbon, Portugal - Sala Tejo

7 - Madrid, Spain - Vistalegre

9 - Paris, France - Olympia

10 - Amsterdam, Netherlands - AFAS Live

12 - Brussels, Belgium - Cirque Royal

14 - Nottingham, Engalnd - Motorpoint Arena

15 - Manchester, Engalnd - Arena

17 - Glasgow, Scotland - SSE Hydro Arena

18 - Birmingham, Engalnd - Arena

20 - Cardiff, Wales - Motorpoint Arena

21 - London, Engalnd - 02 Arena

(Photo - Dan Sturgess)