ALTER BRIDGE Vocalist / Guitarist MYLES KENNEDY - “I Kind Of Struggled With The Idea Of Being The Front Guy”

In a new interview with AntiHero Magazine, Alter Bridge vocalist/guitarist Myles Kennedy discusses setting out as a guitarist and becoming more comfortable in his role of lead singer. An excerpt from the interview follows:

Q: How do you view yourself, as a singer or a guitarist, or a singer that plays guitar?

A: “I’ve always kind of viewed myself as a guitar player that sang. I mean I started as a guitar player, and the singing came much later. More than anything I guess songwriting is kind of my thing, so that’s where I really spent the most time trying to develop that side of my skill set - songwriting.”

Q: Did you find it difficult to step center-stage, so to speak, on performing also as a lead singer?

A: “Yeah, that was very challenging at first because I thought I was just going to… The only time I’d step up front was to play a lead here or there, and so when I started writing songs and couldn’t find a singer, I kind of struggled with the idea of being the front guy. Through years and years of doing it, it’s something that I’ve learned to adapt and become more comfortable with. It’s easier if I have a guitar on than sans guitar.”

Read the full interview at antiheromagazine.com.

Alter Bridge will embark on their first headline tour of 2017 across North America beginning on January 21st in Mobile, AL. The Last Hero Tour will make stops in cities across the country such as Chicago, IL, Philadelphia, PA, New York, NY and Las Vegas, NV before wrapping up in Seattle, WA. Tickets and VIP Packages can be purchased at Alter Bridge’s official website.

Dates:

January

21 - Mobile, AL - Saenger Theatre

22 - Atlanta, GA - Tabernacle

24 - Royal Oak, MI - Royal Oak Music Theatre

25 - Chicago, IL - Riviera Theatre

27 - Sioux City, IA - Anthem At Hard Rock Hotel & Casino

28 - North Kansas City, MO - Voodoo Lounge at Harrah’s Casino

31 - Niagara Falls, NY - Rapids Theatre

February

1 - Toronto, ON - Phoenix Concert Theatre

3 - Montreal, QC - Metropolis

4 - Philadelphia, PA - Electric Factory

7 - Boston, MA - House Of Blues Boston

9 - New York, NY - Playstation Theater

10 - Silverspring, MD - The Fillmore

12 - Raleigh, NC - The Ritz

14 - Houston, TX - House Of Blues

16 - Las Vegas, NV - Brooklyn Bowl

18 - Tempe, AZ - The Marquee

19 - Los Angeles, CA - Wiltern

20 - San Francisco, CA - Regency Ballroom

22 - Seattle, WA - Moore Theatre

Alter Bridge is Myles Kennedy on vocals/guitars, Mark Tremonti on guitars/vocals, Brian Marshall on bass and Scott Phillips on drums.