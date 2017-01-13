ALUNAH Release “Fire Of Thornborough Henge” Music Video

English Midlands-based stoner doom outfit, Alunah, have released a music video for “Fire Of Thornborough Henge”, a track from their new album, Solennial, out on March 17th via Svart Records. Watch the new clip below.

The new album was recorded and mixed by Chris Fielding at Skyhammer Studio, mastered by Greg Chandler at Priory Recording Studios.

Solennial tracklisting:

“The Dying Soil”

“Light Of Winter”

“Feast Of Torches”

“The Reckoning Of Time”

“Fire Of Thornborough Henge”

“Petrichor”

“Lugh's Assembly”

“A Forest”

“Fire Of Thornborough Henge” video: