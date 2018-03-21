AMARANTHE - Behind-The-Scenes Recording Session Video Footage Posted
March 21, 2018, 2 hours ago
Swedish pop metallers Amaranthe recently checked in with the following update:
"We are really recording our fifth album! And as we are super excited about it, we want YOU to be part of our journey recording our new baby! That simply means: Welcome to the "Amaranthe V" Studio Vlog Part 1! To be continued ....
The band has since posted behind-the-scenes clips from the studio online. Check them out below.