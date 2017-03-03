AMARANTHE Featured On Gear Gods Excessive Nerd Sh*t Podcast From 70000 Tons Of Metal Cruise (Video)

Swedish pop metallers Amaranthe have checked in with the following update:

"Sunburns, challenging mixing situations on board, and our brand new album Maximalism: we have been guests of the new episode of The Gear Gods Excessive Nerd Sh*t Podcast which we did at the 70000 Tons of Metal cruise! Check it out!"

On February 10th, Amaranthe kicked off their Maximalism North American tour at the Scout Bar in Houston, TX. Fan-filmed video is available below.

Remaining dates on the tour are as follows:

March

3 - Ft. Wayne, IN - The Hub

4 - Pittsburgh, PA - Rex Theater

5 - Toronto, ON - The Opera House

7 - Montreal, QC - Corona Theatre

8 - New York, NY - Marlin Room at Webster Hall

9 - Baltimore, MD - Baltimore Soundstage

10 - Asbury Park, NJ - House of Independents

11 - Reading, PA - Reverb

Prior to the tour, Amaranthe checked in with the following update:

"It is finally time to release our brand new video for “Boomerang”, an Amaranthe take on the classic heist movie," said guitarist Olof Mörck. "Directed by the legendary Patric Ulleaus, it is everything you have come to expect of an Amaranthe video and much more! It is perhaps the most ambitious video from the band so far, since it is packed to the brim with action, glitter, and glamour. You can try to bring us down, but we'll come around, like a Boomerang!”