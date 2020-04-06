AMARANTHE - Instagram Live #TogetherAtHome Show Featuring ELIZE RYD And OLOF MÖRCK Posted

Amaranthe vocalist Elize Ryd has posted her April 3rd Instagram livestream with guitarist / bandmate Olof Mörck, which featured the duo performing a handful of tunes for their quarantined audience. Check out the video below.

The songs peformed were as follows:

"Stand By Me" (Ben E. King)

"One By One" (Elize Ryd & Rickard Söderberg)

"Amaranthine" (Amaranthe)

"Endlessly" (Amaranthe)

"Digital World" (Amaranthe)

"I Will Survive" (Gloria Gaynor)

This Instagram Live show was a part of the #TogetherAtHome series launched by Global Citizen in support of the World Health Organization. It took place in the Danish studio where Amaranthe is currently recording their new album.

Amaranthe recently checked in with the following update:

"All songs are written and done!! We could not be more excited about them!! Now, one and a half months of recording them remain!"

Amaranthe previously posted video of drummer Morten Løwe Sørensen laying down tracks for the band's new album. It is due out later this year. Check out the clips below, which offer a tease of the new material.