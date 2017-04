Swedish/Danish melodic metal act, Amaranthe, performed at Germany’s Wacken Open Air in the summer of 2012 with their three singers. Footage of the full performance is available for streaming below.

Setlist:

“Leave Everything Behind”

“Enter the Maze”

“1,000,000 Lightyears”

“Serendipity”

“Amaranthine”

“Rain”

“Call Out My Name”

“Automatic”

“Hunger”