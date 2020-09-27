AMARANTHE Talk "Do Or Die" Single Featuring ANGELA GOSSOW - "Angela Came Up With The Idea Herself And Asked Us If We Were Interested In Collaborating With Her"

Amaranthe guitarist Olof Mörck and vocalist Elize Ryd are featured in a new interview with France's Duke TV. In the clip below they discuss the band's musical foundation, working with Angela Gossow (ex-Arch Enemy) on the "Do Or Die" single, political and environmental issues, the band's 10 year anniversary, streaming versus income, and more.

On the "Do Or Die" single, released earlier this year

Elize: "Angela came up with the idea herself and asked us if we were interested in collaborating with her. And who would ever say know to Angela Gossow (laughs)? She asked us if we could write a song... it's most about environmental issues, and she asked if we would write a song about it. We already had the title 'Do Or Die', and we believed this is the worst case scenario that could happen, which we present in the video."

The "Do Or Die" video was released in February, with absolutely no hint that Gossow was part of the production until the song hit social media. Olof Mörck commented:

"While Amaranthe's music is often uplifting, energetic and positive, sooner or later everyone needs to the deal with the obvious fact that the world is literally crumbling around us - and it is crumbling fast, thanks to the short sighted abuse of our common Mother Earth! We talked to legendary Angela Gossow of Arch Enemy fame to do an entire package of a video and a song, outside of any normal album cycle, and let our different perspectives on metal collide in a massive explosion; and it resulted in 'Do Or Die'! Together with Overbeck Media who shot the video, we delivered something really quite special, and Angela brings in a fresh strength to the trademark Amaranthe sound that is sure to resound all across the metal world! Death and Fire!!!"

Angela Gossow: "It was thrilling to join Amaranthe for a more extreme track and shooting a cutting edge video for it! This is no cozy studio performance, but real ice cold winds, sewages, cadavers and pouring rain - the reality we live in, the devastating legacy we leave to our future generations. Time to wake up, turn - and bang - some heads! Watch out for these guys and killer lady, they are going to crush you this year with a new album and some heavy touring!!!"