AMBERIAN DAWN Release “Dragonflies” Lyric Video; Darkness Of Eternity Album Out Now

Amberian Dawn have released a lyric video for “Dragonflies”, a track from their new album, Darkness Of Eternity, out now via Napalm Records. Watch the clip below.

Amberian Dawn are never at a loss for symphonic metal that moves your deepest soul. With the ear-piercing dramaturgy of incredible songstress Capri, their eighth record, Darkness Of Eternity, is studded with stupendous fanfares.

Tuomas Seppälä: "Darkness Of Eternity is one of the most emotional AD-albums so far. It's got some really bombastic songs in mood of dark & symphonic melodic metal and in contrast to that also some really poppy songs too. For me it's really hard to stick in one genre only and I constantly want to compose different kinds of songs!"

Tracklisting:

“I’m The One”

“Sky Is Falling”

“Dragonflies”

“Maybe”

“Golden Coins”

“Luna My Darling”

“Abyss”

“Ghostwoman”

“Breathe Again”

“Symphony Nr. 1, Part 2 - Darkness Of Eternity”

“Anyone” (Bonus Track)

“Dragonflies” lyric video:

“I’m The One” video:

“Maybe” lyric video:

Amberian Dawn lineup:

Tuomas Seppälä - Keyboard & Guitar

Capri - Vocals

Emil Pohjalainen - Guitar

Jukka Hoffren - Bass

Joonas Pykälä-aho - Drums