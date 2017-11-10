AMBERIAN DAWN Release “Dragonflies” Lyric Video; Darkness Of Eternity Album Out Now
November 10, 2017, 43 minutes ago
Amberian Dawn have released a lyric video for “Dragonflies”, a track from their new album, Darkness Of Eternity, out now via Napalm Records. Watch the clip below.
Amberian Dawn are never at a loss for symphonic metal that moves your deepest soul. With the ear-piercing dramaturgy of incredible songstress Capri, their eighth record, Darkness Of Eternity, is studded with stupendous fanfares.
Tuomas Seppälä: "Darkness Of Eternity is one of the most emotional AD-albums so far. It's got some really bombastic songs in mood of dark & symphonic melodic metal and in contrast to that also some really poppy songs too. For me it's really hard to stick in one genre only and I constantly want to compose different kinds of songs!"
Tracklisting:
“I’m The One”
“Sky Is Falling”
“Dragonflies”
“Maybe”
“Golden Coins”
“Luna My Darling”
“Abyss”
“Ghostwoman”
“Breathe Again”
“Symphony Nr. 1, Part 2 - Darkness Of Eternity”
“Anyone” (Bonus Track)
“Dragonflies” lyric video:
“I’m The One” video:
“Maybe” lyric video:
Amberian Dawn lineup:
Tuomas Seppälä - Keyboard & Guitar
Capri - Vocals
Emil Pohjalainen - Guitar
Jukka Hoffren - Bass
Joonas Pykälä-aho - Drums