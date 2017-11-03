AMERICAN DOG - Unfinished Business Double Disc Set Available For Pre-Order

"Here is the official pre-order link for the American Dog - Unfinished Business double CD, which is available from November 3rd to December 3rd only via Bad Reputation," says frontman Michael Hannon. "This is the label that has been behind the band since day one and they are the only ones releasing it. Two new songs, an unreleased live show from the Neanderthal tour, rarities, unreleased stuff, liner notes by Martin Popoff of Brave Words, and more!"

Check out the cover art and tracklisting:

Disc One:

"Barely Half Alive"

"TV Disease"

"Last Of A Dying Breed"

"Drank Too Much"

"Shitkicker"

"Can’t Throw Stones"

"I Keep Drinkin’ (You’re Still Ugly)"

"Bullshit (Goddammit)"

"Workin’ Man"

"Sometimes You Eat The Pussy"

"Rock-N-Roll Dog"

"Magnificent Bastard"

"Cat Has Got You By The Tongue"

"Just One More"

"Just Like Charlie Sheen"

"Bathroom Romance"

"Rock It"

"Merry Christmas Asshole!"



Disc Two:

"Unfinished Business"

"I’m Offended"

Neanderthal Tour Live - Route 33 Rhythm And Brews - Wapakoneta, Ohio

"Shitkicker"

"Carnivore"

"Dirty Fun"

"Stuck In The Mud"

"Human Garbage Can"

"Devil Dog"

"The Real Nitty Gritty"

"Beaten, Broken, Etc."

"We Ain’t Gonna Not Get Drunk Tonight"

"Neanderthal"

"Who’s She Killing"

"Boozehound"

"Dog Eat Dog"

Soundcheck Recording - Wapakoneta, Ohio

"Sun Won’t Shine"

Six Pack Outtakes

"Out Of The Sun"

"Train Kept A Rollin’"