American Dream in Rock Culture

If there is a universal language that everyone understands, it is music. It is the one thing that all cultures around the world understand and can relate to. Ever since the birth of rock music, people across the globe have made it their own.

Putting their flavor to it and infusing their own culture into the lyrics and the riffs. It is something that was born of the American dream and it is still regarded by many as one of the vehicles through which young hopefuls can fulfill their dreams.

What is the American dream?

Simply put, the American dream is the notion that every person who calls himself an American has the opportunity to rise to new heights and achieve a better life. The dream that anyone can achieve what they put their mind to.

The dream that anyone can find their place in the nation and have a voice to be heard. For many people, rock music has been the door through which they went to achieve those dreams. Some of the most influential musicians of all time have told their stories through rock.

On this note, how do influential students tell stories? They do it through powerful essays, which they create with ideas from https://eduzaurus.com/free-essay-samples/american-dream/. With free essay samples on the American Dream, it’s a resource loved by many students worldwide.

Who were some of the pioneers?

If you call yourself a rock enthusiast, you should be well-acquainted with some of its biggest legends. Elvis Presley and Johnny Cash are two prime examples of legends that were born from rock. They were the pioneers and what made their story resonate with the American dream is that they came from nothing.

They were born only three years apart and came of age during the great depression. They had nothing and they were dirt poor. What they didn’t lack was a dream and the will to chase that dream and build an empire.

They were rebels of their time and people loved their authentic sound. People fell in love with the fact that they didn’t follow the norm. People loved the fact that they had their voice and were not afraid to use it.

The swinging sixties

Not long after Cash and Elvis, a couple of new kids on the block started to sway the hearts of the crowds their way. Not only did they garner a local following, but their popularity reached across the shores to distant countries.

The Beatles came onto the scene in the ’60s and shook the world. They also came from nothing. They were all self-taught musicians, songwriters and performers. They could connect with the crowds and before they knew it, they were the heroes or the rock festivals for the youth.





Taking a modern twist

Since the days of Elvis and the like, there have been many others who have carved a place for themselves in the heart of the rock fan. Some people argue that the glory days are over and that there will never again be such epic bands as in the past. Yet, every decade brings a new breed or rockers, all who seek to follow their American dream.

The LP came and went. The cassette was crowned king of the airwaves for a while and then the CD took its place. People would collect libraries of CDs, in many cases, the inlays became works of art themselves and told the story of the band.

Today, streaming services are taking over and it almost seems as though physical albums are a thing of the past. Although this might be true, the American dream has not changed. Artists now only have different avenues in which they can pursue their dreams.

What should you do?

There is nothing that stands in the way of aspiring artists to have their sounds spread. Sure, it takes hard work and many hours, but no one said that following your dream would be easy. That is probably hat makes the American dream so attractive. If it was easy, everyone would do it, but it is reserved for the select few who are willing to tough it out.

Conclusion

If you are sitting in class wondering what you are going to do with your life but you have a passion for music, then you could be the next rock artists to grab a bit of history for yourself and join the kinds of rock forever.

Author’s Bio:

Jeremy Raynolds is an experienced writer and his resume boasts of various assignments ranging from blogging to thesis and dissertation writing. His deep interest in writing is from his college days when he was the lead editor for the campus magazine. In his free time, he loves listening to rock music, flying drones and taking boxing classes.