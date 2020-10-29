AMERICAN TEARS' Mark Mangold Discusses Career And Free Angel Express Album; Video

American Tears is an American keyboard trio that released its first record, Branded Bad, on Columbia Records in 1974, it's second, Tear Gas, in 1975, and its final for Columbia, Powerhouse in 1977 before keyboard player Mark Mangold reformed them in 2018.

The latest, Free Angel Express, features Alex Landenburg (Stratovarius, Kamelot, Rhapsody, Cyhra) on drums, with guest appearances by Barry Sparks (UFO, Dokken), Doug Howard (Touch, Utopia, Edgar Winter Band) and Charlie Calv (Angel, Shotgun Symphony).

In this new video, Mark Mangold discusses his career and the new album:

Mark Mangold is also an accomplished songwriter working with Michael Bolton, Cher and Paul Rodgers, penning the hits “Fools Game”, “I Found Someone”, and "For A Little Ride", and many others. Deko Entertainment president Bruce Pucciarello states, “All of us at Deko are thrilled to be working with Mark, one of our industry's transcendent creataholics. The true skill here is Mark’s ability to individualize his creations in a way that they always feel contemporary. Timeless, catchy and inventive.

There are limited edition bundles (while supplies last), which can be ordered here.

Tracklisting:

"Sledgehammered"

"Set It On Fire"

"Free Angel Express/Resist/Outta Here"

"Not For Nothing"

"Glass"

"Everything You Take"

"Roll The Stone"

"Blue Rondo"

"Can’t Get Satisfied"

"Woke"

"Shadows Aching Karma"

"So Glow"

"Rise To The Light"

"Tusk (Blood On The Ivory)" (Download only)

"Sledgehammered" lyric video: