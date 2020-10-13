AMERICAN TEARS To Release Free Angel Express Album This Month; "Sledgehammered" Lyric Video Streaming

American Tears is an American keyboard trio that released its first record, Branded Bad, on Columbia Records in 1974, it's second, Tear Gas, in 1975, and its final for Columbia, Powerhouse in 1977 before keyboard player Mark Mangold reformed them in 2018.

The latest, Free Angel Express, features Alex Landenburg (Stratovarius, Kamelot, Rhapsody, Cyhra) on drums, with guest appearances by Barry Sparks (UFO, Dokken), Doug Howard (Touch, Utopia, Edgar Winter Band) and Charlie Calv (Angel, Shotgun Symphony).

About the making of Free Angel Express, “If I can convey and express an emotion, create a thought, a "moment", I'm good. It's music, but it's also life," explains Mangold, who has also fronted melodic rockers Touch, who played at the very first Monster Of Rock and AOR band Drive, She Said. "Gotta let the imagination fly. There was no one to confuse me so I just followed instincts and chased the adrenaline.” American Tears continues its journey with keyboard rock that varies from extended progressive and heartfelt songs offering anthemic choruses, lush tapestries, scathing soloing and poignant lyrics.

“Sledgehammered” is the first single and video, Mark states, “We wanted to start the album off loud and crazy. It started from a little trick I had on the organ. Almost a guitar riff really. I built the song from that... I do think like a guitar player sometimes, but I think if 'Sledgehammered' were played on guitar it could just be another guitar song... not a bad one ha ha... but the Hammond takes it to a whole 'nuther fresh level for me.”

Mark Mangold is also an accomplished songwriter working with Michael Bolton, Cher and Paul Rodgers, penning the hits “Fools Game”, “I Found Someone”, and "For A Little Ride", and many others. Deko Entertainment president Bruce Pucciarello states, “All of us at Deko are thrilled to be working with Mark, one of our industry's transcendent creataholics. The true skill here is Mark’s ability to individualize his creations in a way that they always feel contemporary. Timeless, catchy and inventive.

There are limited edition bundles (while supplies last), which can be ordered here.

Tracklisting:

"Sledgehammered"

"Set It On Fire"

"Free Angel Express/Resist/Outta Here"

"Not For Nothing"

"Glass"

"Everything You Take"

"Roll The Stone"

"Blue Rondo"

"Can’t Get Satisfied"

"Woke"

"Shadows Aching Karma"

"So Glow"

"Rise To The Light"

"Tusk (Blood On The Ivory)" (Download only)

