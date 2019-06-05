AMON AMARTH Release "Mjölner, Hammer Of Thor", Final Clip In Trilogy Of Music Videos
June 5, 2019, 2 hours ago
Amon Amarth recently released their 11th full-length album, Berserker, via Metal Blade Records (North America) / Sony Music (International). Order here.
Today, the band has unleashed the final clip in their trilogy of music videos for the album. "Mjolner" can be seen below.
"Mjolner" - along with the previous videos "Raven's Flight" and "Crack The Sky", were directed by Roboshobo, and each one is increasingly epic in its scope, further immersing the viewer in the world of Amon Amarth. Much like the songs on Berserker, the videos present Amon Amarth to their fullest. The cast features Josh Barnett as "the Berserker" and Erick Rowan as "Thor", Tess Kielhammer as "Demon Boss", Shanie Rusth as "Shield Maiden", Erik Arevalo, Victor Henry, Canadian WWE legend Viktor as "Demon Henchman", and many more.
Tracklisting:
"Fafner's Gold"
"Crack The Sky"
"Mjölner, Hammer Of Thor"
"Shield Wall"
"Valkyria"
"Raven's Flight"
"Ironside"
"The Berserker At Stamford Bridge"
"When Once Again We Can Set Our Sails"
"Skoll And Hati"
"Wings Of Eagles"
"Into The Dark"
"Mjölner, Hammer Of Thor" video:
"Crack The Sky" video:
"Raven's Flight" video:
Legend Of The Berserker series:
Chapter 1:
Chapter 2:
Chapter 3:
Chapter 4:
"Berserkers! We're raiding North America this September & October with our friends Arch Enemy, At The Gates and Grand Magus," states a message from Amon Amarth. "Come fight and feast with us and earn your seat in the great golden hall."
Dates:
September
26 - Seattle, WA - Showbox SODO
27 - Portland, OR - Roseland Theater
28 - Vancouver, BC - PNE Forum
30 - Edmonton, AB - Edmonton Convention Centre
October
1 - Calgary, AB - Grey Eagle
3 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Complex
4 - Denver, CO - Fillmore Auditorium
6 - Minneapolis, MN - Skyway Theater
7 - Chicago, IL - The Riviera Theater
9 - Toronto, ON - Rebel
10 - Montreal, QC - M Telus
12 - New York, NY - Hammerstein Ballroom
13 - Silver Spring, MD - The Fillmore
15 - Charlotte, NC - The Fillmore
16 - Atlanta, GA - Tabernacle
18 - New Orleans, LA - The Fillmore
19 - Houston, TX - House Of Blues
20 - San Antonio, TX - The Aztec Theatre
22 - Phoenix, AZ - The Van Buren
23 - Las Vegas, NV - House Of Blues
25 - San Francisco, CA - The Warfield
26 - Los Angeles, CA - The Palladium