AMON AMARTH Release "Mjölner, Hammer Of Thor", Final Clip In Trilogy Of Music Videos

Amon Amarth recently released their 11th full-length album, Berserker, via Metal Blade Records (North America) / Sony Music (International). Order here.

Today, the band has unleashed the final clip in their trilogy of music videos for the album. "Mjolner" can be seen below.

"Mjolner" - along with the previous videos "Raven's Flight" and "Crack The Sky", were directed by Roboshobo, and each one is increasingly epic in its scope, further immersing the viewer in the world of Amon Amarth. Much like the songs on Berserker, the videos present Amon Amarth to their fullest. The cast features Josh Barnett as "the Berserker" and Erick Rowan as "Thor", Tess Kielhammer as "Demon Boss", Shanie Rusth as "Shield Maiden", Erik Arevalo, Victor Henry, Canadian WWE legend Viktor as "Demon Henchman", and many more.

Tracklisting:

"Fafner's Gold"

"Crack The Sky"

"Mjölner, Hammer Of Thor"

"Shield Wall"

"Valkyria"

"Raven's Flight"

"Ironside"

"The Berserker At Stamford Bridge"

"When Once Again We Can Set Our Sails"

"Skoll And Hati"

"Wings Of Eagles"

"Into The Dark"

"Mjölner, Hammer Of Thor" video:

"Crack The Sky" video:

"Raven's Flight" video:

Legend Of The Berserker series:

Chapter 1:

Chapter 2:

Chapter 3:

Chapter 4:

"Berserkers! We're raiding North America this September & October with our friends Arch Enemy, At The Gates and Grand Magus," states a message from Amon Amarth. "Come fight and feast with us and earn your seat in the great golden hall."

Dates:

September

26 - Seattle, WA - Showbox SODO

27 - Portland, OR - Roseland Theater

28 - Vancouver, BC - PNE Forum

30 - Edmonton, AB - Edmonton Convention Centre

October

1 - Calgary, AB - Grey Eagle

3 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Complex

4 - Denver, CO - Fillmore Auditorium

6 - Minneapolis, MN - Skyway Theater

7 - Chicago, IL - The Riviera Theater

9 - Toronto, ON - Rebel

10 - Montreal, QC - M Telus

12 - New York, NY - Hammerstein Ballroom

13 - Silver Spring, MD - The Fillmore

15 - Charlotte, NC - The Fillmore

16 - Atlanta, GA - Tabernacle

18 - New Orleans, LA - The Fillmore

19 - Houston, TX - House Of Blues

20 - San Antonio, TX - The Aztec Theatre

22 - Phoenix, AZ - The Van Buren

23 - Las Vegas, NV - House Of Blues

25 - San Francisco, CA - The Warfield

26 - Los Angeles, CA - The Palladium