AMON AMARTH Take You Behind The Scenes Of Music Video Trilogy
June 10, 2019, an hour ago
Amon Amarth recently released the third in their trilogy of music videos, for the songs "Raven's Flight", "Crack The Sky" and "Mjölner, Hammer Of Thor". The band have now released behind the scenes footage, which can be seen below, along with all three clips.
"Raven's Flight" video:
"Crack The Sky" video:
"Mjölner, Hammer Of Thor" video:
Amon Amarth's 11th full-length album, Berserker, is out now via Metal Blade Records (North America) / Sony Music (International). Order here.
Tracklisting:
"Fafner's Gold"
"Crack The Sky"
"Mjölner, Hammer Of Thor"
"Shield Wall"
"Valkyria"
"Raven's Flight"
"Ironside"
"The Berserker At Stamford Bridge"
"When Once Again We Can Set Our Sails"
"Skoll And Hati"
"Wings Of Eagles"
"Into The Dark"
Legend Of The Berserker series:
"Berserkers! We're raiding North America this September & October with our friends Arch Enemy, At The Gates and Grand Magus," states a message from Amon Amarth. "Come fight and feast with us and earn your seat in the great golden hall."
Dates:
September
26 - Seattle, WA - Showbox SODO
27 - Portland, OR - Roseland Theater
28 - Vancouver, BC - PNE Forum
30 - Edmonton, AB - Edmonton Convention Centre
October
1 - Calgary, AB - Grey Eagle
3 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Complex
4 - Denver, CO - Fillmore Auditorium
6 - Minneapolis, MN - Skyway Theater
7 - Chicago, IL - The Riviera Theater
9 - Toronto, ON - Rebel
10 - Montreal, QC - M Telus
12 - New York, NY - Hammerstein Ballroom
13 - Silver Spring, MD - The Fillmore
15 - Charlotte, NC - The Fillmore
16 - Atlanta, GA - Tabernacle
18 - New Orleans, LA - The Fillmore
19 - Houston, TX - House Of Blues
20 - San Antonio, TX - The Aztec Theatre
22 - Phoenix, AZ - The Van Buren
23 - Las Vegas, NV - House Of Blues
25 - San Francisco, CA - The Warfield
26 - Los Angeles, CA - The Palladium