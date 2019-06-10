AMON AMARTH Take You Behind The Scenes Of Music Video Trilogy

Amon Amarth recently released the third in their trilogy of music videos, for the songs "Raven's Flight", "Crack The Sky" and "Mjölner, Hammer Of Thor". The band have now released behind the scenes footage, which can be seen below, along with all three clips.

Amon Amarth's 11th full-length album, Berserker, is out now via Metal Blade Records (North America) / Sony Music (International). Order here.

"Fafner's Gold"

"Crack The Sky"

"Mjölner, Hammer Of Thor"

"Shield Wall"

"Valkyria"

"Raven's Flight"

"Ironside"

"The Berserker At Stamford Bridge"

"When Once Again We Can Set Our Sails"

"Skoll And Hati"

"Wings Of Eagles"

"Into The Dark"

"Berserkers! We're raiding North America this September & October with our friends Arch Enemy, At The Gates and Grand Magus," states a message from Amon Amarth. "Come fight and feast with us and earn your seat in the great golden hall."

26 - Seattle, WA - Showbox SODO

27 - Portland, OR - Roseland Theater

28 - Vancouver, BC - PNE Forum

30 - Edmonton, AB - Edmonton Convention Centre

1 - Calgary, AB - Grey Eagle

3 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Complex

4 - Denver, CO - Fillmore Auditorium

6 - Minneapolis, MN - Skyway Theater

7 - Chicago, IL - The Riviera Theater

9 - Toronto, ON - Rebel

10 - Montreal, QC - M Telus

12 - New York, NY - Hammerstein Ballroom

13 - Silver Spring, MD - The Fillmore

15 - Charlotte, NC - The Fillmore

16 - Atlanta, GA - Tabernacle

18 - New Orleans, LA - The Fillmore

19 - Houston, TX - House Of Blues

20 - San Antonio, TX - The Aztec Theatre

22 - Phoenix, AZ - The Van Buren

23 - Las Vegas, NV - House Of Blues

25 - San Francisco, CA - The Warfield

26 - Los Angeles, CA - The Palladium